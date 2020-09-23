Left Menu
Development News Edition

System-driven disclosure: New procedure on promoters' PAN applies under takeover norms also

The new framework required that the capture of the Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the entities be done from the listed company itself, rather than through the registrar and share transfer agents (RTAs). In order to align the practices, it has been decided to use the procedure of capturing the PAN of the promoters from listed companies as stipulated by the regulator earlier this month for SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover) norms disclosures too, Sebi said in a circular on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 19:55 IST
System-driven disclosure: New procedure on promoters' PAN applies under takeover norms also

In order to align the practices, Sebi on Wednesday asked depositories and exchanges to use the new procedure of capturing the PAN of the promoters from listed companies for disclosures under the takeover norms also. Earlier this month, the regulator put in place a detailed procedure for system-driven disclosures under the PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations.

This system-driven disclosures will pertain to trading in equity shares and equity derivative instruments -- futures and options -- of the listed company by such entities. The new framework required that the capture of the Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the entities be done from the listed company itself, rather than through the registrar and share transfer agents (RTAs).

In order to align the practices, it has been decided to use the procedure of capturing the PAN of the promoters from listed companies as stipulated by the regulator earlier this month for SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover) norms disclosures too, Sebi said in a circular on Wednesday. Under the new procedure, listed company will provide the information including PAN number of promoter, members of the promoter group, designated person and director as per PIT Regulations to the designated depository in the format and manner prescribed by the depositories.

For PAN-exempt entities, the investor's demat account number will be specified by the listed company. The designated depository will share the information received from the listed company with other depository.

In case of any subsequent update in the details of the entities, the listed company will update the information with the designated depository on the same day. The designated depository will share the incremental changes with the other depository on the day of receipt from the listed company.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Ker Govt to file complaint before Press Council on "defamatory reports"

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to file a complaint before the Press Council of India over the defamatory reports published by some newspapers on the incident of a minor fire at the Secretariat here on August 25. The decision in ...

White House is accused of wrongly intervening to block John Bolton book

White House officials were accused on Wednesday of improperly trying to block former national security adviser John Bolton from releasing his best-selling memoir by falsely claiming it contained classified information.The accusation was mad...

1 held for placing orders online, then not paying

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in northwest Delhi for allegedly cheating people by not paying them after placing orders online, police said on Wednesday. Vikram Bhardwaj, who deals in electronic items, filed a complaint that a person n...

Jaipur Metro resumes operations, Gehlot inaugurates service on extended track

After six months of its closure due to the COVID lockdown, Jaipur metro resumed operations on Wednesday when chief minister Ashok Gehlot also inaugurated a small underground stretch of the existing line to a new destination in the walled ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020