Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO receive massive investor demand; subscribed 149 times

Mirroring massive investor demand, the initial public offer of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals was subscribed a whopping 149 times on the last day of bidding on Wednesday. The Rs 318-crore initial public offer received bids for 97,64,26,440 shares against 65,47,061 shares on offer. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 113.40 times, non-institutional investors 450.52 times and retail individual investors 40.40 times.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:00 IST
Mirroring massive investor demand, the initial public offer of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals was subscribed a whopping 149 times on the last day of bidding on Wednesday. The Rs 318-crore initial public offer received bids for 97,64,26,440 shares against 65,47,061 shares on offer.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 113.40 times, non-institutional investors 450.52 times and retail individual investors 40.40 times. Earlier this month, the initial public offering of Happiest Minds Technologies was subscribed a whopping 151 times.

In the past also, companies like Avenue Supermarts, IRCTC, Advanced Enzyme Technologies and Capacite Infraprojects have received more than 100 times subscription for their initial public offerings. Chemcon Speciality Chemicals on Friday raised over Rs 95 crore from anchor investors. The initial public offer comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 165 crore and an offer for sale of up to 45 lakh shares.

The price range for the offer, which was open for bidding on Monday, has been fixed at Rs 338-340 apiece. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to meet the capital expenditure for expansion of its manufacturing facility, fund working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The Vadodara-based company has long-standing relationships with its key customers, including Laurus Labs Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, and Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd.

It exports products to global markets covering the US, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Russia, Spain, Thailand and Malaysia. Intensive Fiscal Services and Ambit Capital are managing the offer.

