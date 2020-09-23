Left Menu
Development News Edition

Most Indian employees feel upskilling necessary to stay in job: Survey

Around 92 per cent Indian employees in a survey have accepted that there is a skill gap that exists in the country, and they need to upskill to face the competition in the job market, online education technology firm Udemy said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:27 IST
Most Indian employees feel upskilling necessary to stay in job: Survey
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Around 92 per cent Indian employees in a survey have accepted that there is a skill gap that exists in the country, and they need to upskill to face the competition in the job market, online education technology firm Udemy said on Wednesday. According to the survey, 91 per cent of professionals said they had to learn new skills to do their job effectively.

The company claims to have conducted the survey in five countries — Brazil, France, Mexico, Spain and India — with a sample size of over 1,000 in each of the countries. In the survey, 82 per cent Indian professionals agree that college education has not equipped them with the skills they need to succeed in the current job market, and 84 per cent said skills are changing so rapidly that their current knowledge is becoming obsolete.

Two-thirds respondents in India mentioned technical and digital skills followed by leadership and management skills among top-valued skill sets by their employers. "There is an underlying current of anxiety, with as many as three-quarters of workers in India responding that they feel personally affected by the skills gap," Udemy India Managing Director Irwin Anand said in a statement.

According to the report, 92 per cent respondents have agreed that automation and artificial intelligence are taking away job roles and they need to reskill to stay relevant and 76 per cent think that artificial intelligence and automation will be able to do their work within the next five years.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

‘The Family Man Season 2 coming soon’ - Amazon Prime teases in a video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Kentucky attorney general to announce results of Breonna Taylor shooting death probe

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is set to unveil on Wednesday afternoon the results of a grand jury investigation into the deadly March police shooting of Breonna Taylor during a botched raid on her home, Louisville Mayor Greg Fisc...

Gujarat govt to give Rs 1,000-crore loans to women SHGs

The Gujarat government will provide interest-free loans of Rs 1,000 crore to women self- help groups SHGs in the state, the legislative Assembly was informed on Wednesday. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said these loans of Rs 1,000 crore would...

UK's Sunak to set out future of jobs furlough scheme on Thursday

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will set out the future of the countrys furlough scheme on Thursday, little more than a month before the 52 billion pound 66 billion programme is set to expire. Sunak has ruled out a wholesale extension ...

Polish coal miners expand underground protest against closures

The number of miners protesting underground at mines owned by Polands biggest coal producer PGG against government plans to restructure the industry doubled to over 400 on Wednesday, trade unions said.The protest is rotary, the unions said,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020