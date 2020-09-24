Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judge: Eric Trump must testify in NY probe before election

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 24-09-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 00:35 IST
Judge: Eric Trump must testify in NY probe before election
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Eric Trump must testify in a New York investigation into the family's businesses before the November presidential election, a judge ruled Wednesday, rejecting lawyers' claims that Trump's "extreme travel schedule" on the campaign trail warranted a delay. State Judge Arthur Engoron said that President Donald Trump's son must comply with a subpoena for his testimony no later than October 7, adding that the investigation and the court are not "bound by the timelines of the national election." Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, went to court to enforce the subpoena after Eric Trump's lawyers abruptly cancelled a July interview with investigators in a probe about whether the family's company, the Trump Organisation, lied about the value of its assets in order to get loans or tax benefits.

Eric Trump, the company's executive vice president of development and acquisitions, was first served with the subpoena in May. In a court filing last week, his lawyers said he was willing to comply with the subpoena, but only after the November 3 election. Beside scheduling conflicts related to his father's reelection campaign, they said they wanted "to avoid the use of his deposition attendance for political purposes." At Wednesday's hearing, Eric Trump's lawyer Alan Futerfas said they were "happy for him to sit down and be deposed," but that they needed more time before he testifies to review with him thousands of pages of documents that James' office is seeking as part of the civil probe.

"As the world knows, there's an election going on in about four weeks in this country, maybe five weeks," Futerfas argued. "Eric Trump is a vital and integral part of that, and he's traveling just about seven days a week." Matthew Colangelo, a lawyer for the attorney general's office, countered that Eric Trump's lawyers didn't have a legal basis to seek a delay and were doing so "simply on the grounds of personal inconvenience to the witness." He argued that the typical compliance deadline courts have found is reasonable is five days. Eric Trump's lawyers had proposed four dates for him to testify, the earliest being November 19, which they contended is just after James' office is scheduled to interview other witnesses in the investigation. Eric Trump switched lawyers in mid-July, Futerfas said, contributing to the need for a delay.

Eric Trump did not participate in Wednesday's hearing, which was held via Skype. James went to court to compel Eric Trump and other business associates to testify and turn over documents as part of a civil investigation into whether the family's company, the Trump Organization, lied about the value of assets including a suburban New York City estate and a Los Angeles golf club.

Investigators have yet to determine whether any law was broken, James' office has said. James launched her civil investigation of potential fraud in Donald Trump's business dealings in March 2019 after longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen told Congress that the president had repeatedly inflated the value of his assets to obtain more favourable terms for loans and insurance coverage.

James' investigators are looking into how the Trump Organisation and its agents assessed the value of Seven Springs, a 212-acre estate north of New York City that Trump purchased in 1995 with the intent of turning it into a golf club. After that project failed to progress, he granted an easement over 158 acres to a conservation land trust in 2016 in order to qualify for an income tax deduction. In its initial court filing, James' office said a professional appraisal done at the time determined that Seven Springs was worth $56.5 million prior to the donation. The land being conserved in exchange for the tax deduction was worth $21.1 million, it said.

Cohen said during his congressional testimony that when Trump was trying to buy the Buffalo Bills in 2014, he provided financial statements to Deutsche Bank saying Seven Springs was worth $291 million in 2012. The attorney general's office is also attempting to collect information about the Trump National Golf Club near Los Angeles, where the Trump Organisation donated a conservation easement over part of the property in 2014 and received a tax deduction.

And investigators said they were also probing the circumstances of how the Trump Organization handled tax issues related to more than $100 million of debt related to the Trump International Hotel and Tower Chicago that was forgiven between 2010 and 2012. Investigators said they have not been able to confirm whether any of that forgiven debt was recognized as taxable income, according to the court filings.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes lower on fears of a slowing economy

Wall Streets main indexes fell sharply on Wednesday after data showing a cooling of U.S. business activity and the stalemate in Congress over more fiscal stimulus heightened concerns about the economy while the coronavirus pandemic remains ...

2 police officers arrested in Assam for taking bribe

Two police officers from thedistrict were arrested on Wednesday night by Assams vigilanceand anti-corruption cell for taking bribe, officials saidOfficer-in-Charge of Gauripur Police Station SatyajitBorthakur and Assistant Sub Inspector Abu...

COVID-19: Bengal govt extends period of austerity measures till March '21

The West Bengal government has decided to extend the period of austerity measures taken to meet the expenditure for tackling the coronavirus pandemic from this September to March 31 next year. The validity of this department memorandum spec...

Gambia opposition laments failure of bid to curb term limits

The Gambian parliaments rejection this week of a new constitution that would have limited the number of presidential terms represents a dark day for democracy, the leader of the West African nations main opposition party said on Wednesday.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020