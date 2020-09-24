Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reboot of LDRA Certification Mentoring Program for Start-ups and MSMEs' in Embedded Safety & Security Critical Industries

With a decade of operational experience in India and a prominent presence across the embedded software sectors, LDRA is looking to support start-ups and MSMEs in the creation of world-class safe and secure products for industries including aerospace and defence, automotive, medical, industrial, energy, semiconductor, rail transportation and communications. "An all-inclusive package benefitting from our in-depth knowledge on industry practices and standards, long-term industry experience and well-established pedigree is going to support the survival and growth of any new enterprise in this dynamic ecosystem," observed Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-09-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 10:13 IST
Reboot of LDRA Certification Mentoring Program for Start-ups and MSMEs' in Embedded Safety & Security Critical Industries

- The LDRA Certification Mentoring Program (LCMP) guides start-ups and MSMEs in the implementation of safety and security standards to develop world-class products for global markets BENGALURU, India, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LDRA, announces the reinitialization of the LDRA Certification Mentoring Program (LCMP), a unique initiative catering for start-ups and MSMEs in the India and South East Asia region. Originally launched two years ago, LCMP is a part of the LDRA Certification Ecosystem Development Program (CEDP), a broader industry initiative designed to create a dynamic industrial ecosystem by skill-building across all stakeholders. With a decade of operational experience in India and a prominent presence across the embedded software sectors, LDRA is looking to support start-ups and MSMEs in the creation of world-class safe and secure products for industries including aerospace and defence, automotive, medical, industrial, energy, semiconductor, rail transportation and communications.

"An all-inclusive package benefitting from our in-depth knowledge on industry practices and standards, long-term industry experience and well-established pedigree is going to support the survival and growth of any new enterprise in this dynamic ecosystem," observed Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA. "The annual growth rate for the number of new start-ups in India is about 15%, and many of these fledgling organizations have disruptive ideas capable of leading our industry in new directions. We aim to support the whole ecosystem with LCMP, becoming a part of each exciting start-up journey." LCMP offers all the necessary tools, services and support as a comprehensive, exclusive, and affordable package to help budding enterprises to access the global market by developing world-class technology products. The program includes mentoring and consultation services, a skill-building training curriculum, affordable testing tools and exclusive industry-connect programs. "Our primary goal for LCMP is to address the missing component in the start-up product development ecosystem. Stringent regulatory requirements drive the safety- and security-critical industries, and delays associated with product certification can have a major impact on the time to market, profitability and viability of a new venture," said Shinto Joseph, Director - South East Asia Operations, LDRA. "Through our mentoring program, we aim to become engaged with the start-ups and MSMEs at a very early stage of product development. We look to nurture their capabilities through our expert guidance and support, helping them to build products that comply with local and international certification requirements", he concluded.

More information about the LCMP offering and its objectives are available at www.ldra.com/lcmp, and an upcoming webinar entitled "The Missing Component in the Start-up Product Development Ecosystem" will provide additional insights into this new initiative. About LDRA For more than 40 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and elimination, and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA has headquarters in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/626829/LDRA_Certification_Services_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Two police officers shot amid Louisville protests over Breonna Taylor ruling

Two police officers were shot and wounded late on Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests of a grand jury ruling decried by civil rights activists as a miscarriage of justice in the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in Marc...

IPL 13: Pollard only cricketer who might play 200 games for MI, says Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya believes that Kieron Pollard is the only cricketer who might be able to play 200 games for the franchise. His remark comes as Pollard played his 150th game for Mumbai Indians as the side locked horns...

IPL 13: Steve Smith practises Dhoni's signature 'Helicopter Shot'

The Indian Premier League IPL has become a platform for players across the world to display new additions to their bowling and batting skills. And now it seems that Steve Smith, the skipper of Rajasthan Royals, is looking to add some invent...

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Dutch living coffin aims to provide source for life after deathA Dutch start-up has created a biodegradable living coffin made of a fungus, instead of wood, which it says can convert a d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020