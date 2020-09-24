Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises in relation to Happiest Minds Technologies IPO

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, India's largest corporate law firm, advised Happiest Minds Technologies Private Limited (Happiest Minds) on its Initial Public Offering (IPO), and subsequent listing on the Indian Stock Exchanges.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 14:38 IST
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises in relation to Happiest Minds Technologies IPO
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi [India] September 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, India's largest corporate law firm, advised Happiest Minds Technologies Private Limited (Happiest Minds) on its Initial Public Offering (IPO), and subsequent listing on the Indian Stock Exchanges. The firm acted as the domestic legal counsel to ICICI Securities Limited and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited, the book running lead managers (BRLMs) for the issue.

It was one of the most successful listings in the recent past and registered the largest listing premium in ten years and oversubscribed 151X. It was also the first IPO with complete digital filing to listing process post-COVID-19. The Capital Markets team of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised on the transaction played a pivotal role in deconstructing several complexities associated with this deal and in providing sound legal counsel to ensure a successful listing.

The transaction was led by Vijay Parthasarathi, Partner, with support from Shivani Satyarthi, Principal Associate; Akshay Ralhi, Associate; and Sowmya Khandelwal, Associate. Positioned as "Born Digital. Born Agile", Happiest Minds focuses on delivering a seamless digital experience to its customers. Its offerings include, among others, digital transformation, product engineering, infrastructure management, and security services, providing end to end solutions across advanced digital technologies.

Happiest Minds adheres to the dual principles of innovation and customer-centricity - principles that have enabled it to provide strategically viable, futuristic, and transformative digital solutions. As a part of the transaction, Happiest Minds undertook an Initial Public Offering of 42,290,091 equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each for cash at a price of Rs 166 per equity share aggregating to Rs 702 crore (Offer).

The offer comprised a fresh issue of 6,626,506 equity shares by Happiest Minds aggregating to Rs 110 crore and an offer for sale of 35,663,585 equity shares by the selling shareholders (Ashok Soota, the Promoter, and CMDB II) aggregating to Rs 592 crore. This is Soota's second successful listing. Other parties and advisors to the transaction included Herbert Smith Freehills LLP (International Legal Counsel to BRLMs) and SR Batliboi & Associates (Statutory auditors of Happiest Minds).

The transaction agreement was signed on November 27, 2019; and the listing happened on September 17, 2020. India's leading law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was founded on May 11, 2015, and takes forward the values going back 103 years, of the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A Shroff & Co.

Tracing its professional lineage to 1917, the firm has over 750 lawyers, including 137 partners, and offices in India's key business centres at Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Ahmedabad. The firm advises a large and varied client base that includes domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity funds, venture capital funds, startups, and governmental and regulatory bodies.

The firm received the "Law Firm of the Year" award at the Asian Legal Business (ALB) India Law Awards 2020 and "Law Firm of the Year, India" at the Asia Law Regional Awards 2020. The firm was also named as the "Most Innovative National Law Firm of the Year - India for 2020" at the IFLR Asia Awards and voted as the "Employer of Choice for 2020" from India, by the Asian Legal Business.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

China's Sinovac eyes coronavirus vaccine distribution in S. America

Chinas Sinovac Biotech hopes to supply its experimental coronavirus vaccine to more South American countries by outsourcing some manufacturing procedures to a partner in Brazil, its chief executive said on Thursday. Global vaccine makers, s...

SC notice to UPSC, Centre on plea seeking postponement of UPSC exams

The Supreme Court Thursday sought response from the Centre and the&#160;Union Public Service Commission on a plea seeking postponement of civil services 2020 examinations in view of&#160;alarming spurt of COVID-19 pandemic and floods. A ben...

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde tests COVID-19 positive

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, and urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. Shinde attended the state cabinet meeting earlier this ...

HC refuses to intervene in Maha's move to not open temples

The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to intervene in the Maharashtra governments decision to not open places of worship to the public in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020