Left Menu
Development News Edition

APL Apollo announces its proud association with team - Delhi Capitals for IPL 2020

APL Apollo Tubes Limited, India's leading branded steel tubes manufacturer has announced its association with team Delhi Capitals in the ongoing season of IPL 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 16:21 IST
APL Apollo announces its proud association with team - Delhi Capitals for IPL 2020
APL Apollo - Delhi Capitals association for IPL 2020. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): APL Apollo Tubes Limited, India's leading branded steel tubes manufacturer has announced its association with team Delhi Capitals in the ongoing season of IPL 2020. APL Apollo is the Principal Sponsor of Delhi Capitals and this association will help APL Apollo gain even deeper market penetration on the back of the huge popularity of this team among the youths. As a part of this association Delhi Capitals players have put brand APL Apollo logo on the front of their jerseys.

Leading to a big boost to the brand recognition of APL Apollo, team Delhi Capitals has already won the hearts of all the cricket lovers with its ecstatic performance in this most exciting cricket tournament. Last year as well Delhi Capitals was empowered by the inner strength of APL Apollo in IPL, and with the support of APL Apollo it aims to continue its glorious winning streak further in IPL 2020 as well. "We are truly ecstatic about once again joining hands with 'Delhi Capitals' which is a vibrant team full of youthful energy. I'm sure our association with this one of the strongest contenders of the most popular cricket extravaganza will help us connect better with the youth. It further showcases our strong commitment towards contributing significantly in making sports events exceptionally successful. With our continuing efforts towards supporting different sports, we are also intended to promote young India by providing opportunities to the young and deserving players to showcase their talents," said Sanjay Gupta, CMD, APL Apollo, while announcing their proud association with Delhi Capitals.

Apart from Cricket, APL Apollo has been associated with another mega sports 'Kabaddi' in a big way. Last year APL Apollo was Principal Sponsor of the team "Haryana Steelers" in Pro Kabaddi League 2019. APL Apollo enjoys a vast product portfolio of over 1500 varieties of Structural Tubes to be used for Residential and Commercial Construction and Infrastructure development. The Company's vast distribution network of over 800 distributors is spread all across India, with warehouses cum-branch offices in over 28 cities. APL Apollo is further looking to strengthen its pan-India presence on the back of the growing popularity of its state-of-the-art product range. As per the plans, APL Apollo is in the process of launching several new products in the coming months. APL Apollo is the first ever company to move from commoditised products to branded products particularly in steel pipes segment. APL Apollo is constantly moving up the ladder with its strong pan-India network of fabricators and dealers.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India provides 1.54 billion rupees to Nepal as post-earthquake assistance: Indian Embassy

India has provided 1.54 billion Nepalese Rupees INR nearly 96 crores to Nepal as part of its commitment towards assistance and rehabilitation after the 2015 earthquake which saw the death of over 9,000 people in the country, the Indian Emba...

61 more COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh recorded 61 new cases for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, according to the state health department. Out of 13,110 patients infected so far, 9,173 have recovered, 3,771 active cases persist and the death count stands at 1...

After farmers, govt targeting workers: Rahul on labour bills

The Congress on Thursday attacked the government over the three labour reform bills passed by Parliament with former party chief Rahul Gandhi alleging that workers were the target after farmers. Parliament on Wednesday approved three key la...

UK's Sunak announces new job support scheme

British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced a new jobs support scheme on Thursday that would help firms employ people on shorter hours, but warned he could not save every business or job.The government will directly support the wages of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020