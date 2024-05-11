Left Menu

SIAEC to Spearhead Air India's Maintenance Hub Expansion in Bengaluru

SIAEC is part of the Singapore Airlines group.Vistara is in the process of being merged with Air India.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 13:22 IST
SIAEC to Spearhead Air India's Maintenance Hub Expansion in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

Air India has roped in SIA Engineering Company Ltd (SIAEC) as a strategic partner for developing its base maintenance facilities in Bengaluru.

The facilities, expected to be ready in 2026, will have wide-body and narrow-body hangars, including associated repair shops. It will support the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) needs of Air India Group's aircraft fleet.

''As part of the partnership, Air India will work closely with SIAEC on the planning, construction, development and operationalisation of Air India's base maintenance facilities in Bengaluru,'' the airline said in a release on Saturday.

Tatas-owned Air India Group has four carriers -- Air India, Air India Express, AIX Connect and Vistara.

Full-service carrier Vistara is a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines. SIAEC is part of the Singapore Airlines group.

Vistara is in the process of being merged with Air India. Once the merger is complete, Singapore Airlines will have a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India.

AIX Connect, formerly AirAsia India, is getting merged with Air India Express.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer Strategy and Branding

Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer ...

 United States
4
Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024