SIAEC to Spearhead Air India's Maintenance Hub Expansion in Bengaluru

Air India has roped in SIA Engineering Company Ltd (SIAEC) as a strategic partner for developing its base maintenance facilities in Bengaluru.

The facilities, expected to be ready in 2026, will have wide-body and narrow-body hangars, including associated repair shops. It will support the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) needs of Air India Group's aircraft fleet.

''As part of the partnership, Air India will work closely with SIAEC on the planning, construction, development and operationalisation of Air India's base maintenance facilities in Bengaluru,'' the airline said in a release on Saturday.

Tatas-owned Air India Group has four carriers -- Air India, Air India Express, AIX Connect and Vistara.

Full-service carrier Vistara is a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines. SIAEC is part of the Singapore Airlines group.

Vistara is in the process of being merged with Air India. Once the merger is complete, Singapore Airlines will have a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India.

AIX Connect, formerly AirAsia India, is getting merged with Air India Express.

