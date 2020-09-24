Left Menu
Development News Edition

RITES bags Rs 206 crore contract for road over bridges in AP

(ANI)

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 24-09-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 17:55 IST
RITES bags Rs 206 crore contract for road over bridges in AP
The company is a leading player in transport consultancy and engineering sector. Image Credit: ANI

(ANI): Government-owned RITES Ltd said on Thursday it has been awarded a turnkey contract worth Rs 205.85 crore for construction of road over bridges in Andhra Pradesh. The order covers the construction of four roads over bridges in replacement of level crossings on the Vijaywada-Vishakhapatnam section.

A memorandum of understanding will be executed between RITES and South Central Railway in due course, it said in a brief statement. RITES is a mini-Ratna category one schedule A public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach.

The company has experience spanning 46 years with projects in over 55 countries including Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America and Middle East regions. (ANI)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Teenage British activist stages climate protest on Arctic ice floe

Like many of her generation, Mya-Rose Craig feels strongly that adults have failed to take the urgent action needed to tackle global warming and so she has headed to the Arctic Ocean to protest.Armed with a placard reading Youth Strike for ...

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee launches 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab's Ferozepur against farm bills

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Thursday launched their rail roko agitation in Punjabs Ferozepur in protest against the farm bills. The Committee is holding the rail roko agitation from September 24 to 26 against the Bills.The Farmers ...

Kremlin critic Navalny's bank accounts frozen, apartment seized -spokeswoman

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnys bank accounts were frozen and his Moscow apartment seized under a lawsuit while he was recovering from a suspected poisoning in a Berlin hospital, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Thursday.T...

Jack Osbourne reveals how daughters contracted coronavirus

English media personality Jack Osbourne recently gave some details about how not one but two of his daughters contracted COVID-19. According to People Magazine, on Wednesdays local time episode of the Pretty Messed Up podcast, the father of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020