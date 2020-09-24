Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rail roko agitation to severely affect movement of essential items, foodgrains: rlys

The railways on Thursday said the 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab over farm bills will severely impact the loading of foodgrains and other essential goods as well as the movement of passengers, many travelling for emergencies in special trains.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 18:25 IST
Rail roko agitation to severely affect movement of essential items, foodgrains: rlys
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The railways on Thursday said the 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab over farm bills will severely impact the loading of foodgrains and other essential goods as well as the movement of passengers, many travelling for emergencies in special trains. As farmers in Punjab began a three-day 'rail roko' agitation to voice their protest against the three farm bills, the Ferozepur Railway division suspended the operation of special trains. The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, have been passed by both Houses and await presidential assent.

"The disruption of rail services at this time will have a serious impact on freight loading as well as passenger movement. It will affect movement of essential goods," general manager, Northern and North Central Railway Rajiv Chaudhry told PTI. "Just as the economy is recovering, the agitation will severely hurt the freight movement that has gained some momentum since the Unlock. Also, this is a time when people are travelling for emergency purposes and this will hurt them too as we have had to cancel/divert special trains," he added. Officials here said that Punjab loaded 990 rakes of FCI foodgrains in August this year and 816 rakes till September 23.

Thus, FCI is loading more than 35 rakes of food grains daily from Punjab. They said Punjab also loads 9-10 rakes daily of fertilizer, cement, auto, mixed goods in containers.

The state receives around 20 rakes daily of coal, food grain, farm products, machinery petroleum products, imported fertilizer etc. Special passenger trains running from the railways' Ferozepur division have been cancelled fully or partially from September 24 to 26 in view of the farmer outfits' three-day rail roko protest against the Centre's agriculture bills.

Many freight and parcel trains have also been rescheduled. According to the schedule, the Amritsar-Haridwar train will be cancelled from September 25 to 26 and the New Delhi-Jammu Tawi Express from September 24 to 26.

The Hazur Saheb Nanded-Amritsar train will not go to Amritsar and end its journey in Old Delhi. Train number 02716 will run from Old Delhi instead of Amritsar on September 25 and 26. The Dhanbad-Ferozepur Cantt train will not go to Ferozepur Cantt and end its journey at Ambala Cantt. Train number 03308 will run from Ambala Cantt from September 24 to 26 instead of Ferozepur Cantt.

The Mumbai Central-Amritsar train arriving on September 24 will be brought to Ludhiana and it will end its journey at Ambala from September 25 to 26. Train number 02904 will run from Ambala from September 24 to 26 instead of Amritsar.

As many as 20 trains have been partially cancelled while five have been short terminated.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Sport-British Olympians call on government to prioritise environment

More than 300 British Olympians have signed an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling on the government to prioritise tackling environmental issues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Runner Mo Farah and former rower Steve Re...

Cyprus watchdog raps cash-for-passport process

Cypruss audit office said on Thursday thousands of passports could have been granted without proper authorisation under the islands citizenship-for-investment scheme - a programme critics fear could be used by money-launderers and other cri...

AP ADGP reviews security systems in Sri City SEZ

Andhra Pradesh Additional Director General of Police Law and Order, Ravishankar Ayyanar on Thursday reviewed the security systems in place at the Sri City Special Economic Zone at Satyavedu in Chittoor district. Accompanied by Chittoor dist...

Bengaluru violence: NIA conducts searches at 30 places, arrests key conspirator

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday arrested Sayed Saddiq Ali, an absconding alleged conspirator in the attack on a Bengaluru police station on August 11, officials said. A 44-year old resident of Bengaluru, Ali was allegedly invo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020