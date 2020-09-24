Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harley Davidson to exit India seeks local partner to serve existing customers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 20:17 IST
Harley Davidson to exit India seeks local partner to serve existing customers
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

American cult bike manufacturer Harley Davidson on Thursday said it is discontinuing sales and manufacturing operations in India, a decade after it started selling its premium bikes in the country. Industry sources said the company is looking to tie up with a partner to run its business in the country.

The India action will include an associated workforce reduction of approximately 70 employees, Harley-Davidson Inc said in an SEC filing. The development is part of the company's global "2020 Restructuring Activities". In the second quarter of 2020, Harley-Davidson had initiated restructuring activities like workforce reduction and the termination of certain contracts that would result in the elimination of approximately 700 positions globally, including the termination of approximately 500 employees.

The Milwaukee-based company refers to restructuring actions related to employees and other services as 'The Rewire'. In a separate statement, Harley-Davidson said it plans to close its manufacturing facility in Bawal (Haryana) and significantly reduce the size of its sales office in Gurgaon.

The company's dealer network will continue to serve customers through the contract term, Harley Davidson said, adding it is communicating with its customers in India and will keep them updated on future support. "As part of The Rewire, an overhaul of its operating model and market structure, the company is changing its business model in India and evaluating options to continue to serve its customers.

"These actions are aligned with The Rewire which is planned to continue through the end of 2020, leading to The Hardwire, a new strategic plan for 2021-2025 aimed at building desirability for the Harley-Davidson brand and products," the statement said. From its entry to exit, Harley-Davidson's journey in the country witnessed governments of India and the US using it as a bargaining chip.

In April 2007, the then Indian government had relaxed emission and testing norms, paving the way for import of Harley Davidson bikes to India, in return for allowing mango exports from the country to the US. The import relaxation was restricted to the shipments of motorcycles up to 800 cc engine capacity or above subject to compliance to Euro III emission norms. Later in 2009, the company announced the establishment of its operations in India, followed by starting of sales of its bikes a year later. Then the company set up its completely knocked down assembly plant in Haryana and started rolling out assembled bikes from the unit in the early part of 2011.

The company's assembly plant at Bawal in Haryana was its second facility outside of the US after Brazil, and it had planned to use the unit to export to Europe and South-East Asian markets. In the recent past, US President Donald Trump criticised India's high import tariff on the iconic Harley Davidson motorcycles as "unacceptable" as the two countries negotiated for an elusive trade deal.

In the SEC filing, the company said as a result of the actions approved from August 6, 2020, through September 23, 2020, it expects to incur restructuring expenses of around USD 75 million in 2020, of which around 80 per cent are expected to be cash expenditures, including one-time termination benefits of close to USD 3 million, non-current asset adjustments of approximately USD 5 million, and contract termination and other costs close to USD 67 million. As per the filing, the full implementation of these 'Rewire' actions may require the company to commit more funds for additional contract termination and other costs.

Including previously disclosed restructuring charges, the company expects total restructuring expenses associated with Rewire restructuring actions approved through September 23, 2020, of approximately USD 169 million in 2020, the filing said. The company expects to complete the restructuring activities approved through September 23, 2020, within the next 12 months, it added.

Harley Davidson's portfolio in India includes bikes like Street 750 and Iron 883, among others with prices starting from Rs 4.69 lakh and going up over Rs 18 lakh.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Farm bills to revolutionise life of farmers: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said the farm sector reform bills passed in Parliament will eliminate middlemen and give farmers the freedom to sell their produce anywhere inside or outside mandis. Describing the ...

TradeIndia looking to raise USD 10-15 mn

TradeIndia, an online price and products discovery platform solely focused on small businesses, is looking to raise USD 10-15 million over the next two quarters, a senior company official saidThe company was started as an offline B2B platfo...

AYUSH Ministry joins hands to organise a novel e-marathon

The Ministry of AYUSH has joined hands with Rajagiri College of Social Sciences and Rajagiri Business School, Kochi to organise a novel e-marathon, as a part of the Ministrys three-month campaign called Ayush for Immunity, focussing on desi...

Set up All India Institute of Siddha in TN, CM urges PM Modi

Thanking the Centre for its proposal to set up an All India Institute of Siddha, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish it in the state. It is learnt that the government of In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020