LS polls: Poll preparations underway as 1.52 crore voters set to vote in Delhi on May 25

More than one lakh personnel have been deployed across the national capital and other arrangements are being as over 1.5 voters will be exercising their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections on May 25. Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy addressed a press conference on Tuesday and elaborated upon the details of poll preparation.

"The process of new voter application has closed...In Delhi, we have 1.52 crore voters with about 82.13 lakh male voters and about 69.88 lakh female voters. We have 1228 transgender voters...There has been an increase of 8.85 lakh electors as compared to 2019...The gender ratio in 2019 was 818, and as of this time, the gender ratio is 851, indicating a 33-point increase in gender ratio...The number of first-time voters stands at 2.52 lakh...Transgender voters have gone up from 669 in 2019 to 1228 in 2024," P Krishnamurthy said in the press conference. He said that 13,637 polling stations across 2627 locations have been set up for the polls, while adding that over 1 lakh personnel have been deployed for election duty.

"We have 13,637 polling stations spread across Delhi at 2627 locations. We have decided to create four auxiliary polling stations where the voter strength is more than 1800...We have deployed more than 1 lakh personnel for election duty which includes various functional responsibilities...We will have webcasting or live streaming of polling in 6833 polling stations... Force deployment includes 46 companies of the CAPF, 19000 Home Guards, and 33000 Delhi Police Personnel," Krishnamurthy said. The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer also warned that heatwave is expected to get more intense because of which officials have been instructed to make arrangements for coolers, mist fans and cold drinking water.

"The heatwave is expected to be more intense than usual...We had a meeting with all the stakeholders including MCD, NDMC, Delhi Jal Board, and the health department...Coolers and mist fans will be set up in waiting areas. Cold drinking water will be made available at the polling stations. Delhi Jal Board tankers will be stationed at MCD zonal offices," he further said. The elections to the seven seats of Delhi will be held on May 25 and the results of all Lok Sabha seats will be declared on June 4.

According to the seat-sharing agreement under the INDIA bloc, the Congress is fighting on 3 seats in Delhi while the AAP is contesting on 4 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Notably, the BJP has been winning all seven seats in Delhi for last two Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

