Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling erases gains as unemployment risk rises with new job scheme

Sterling lost some steam but remained above $1.27 in later trade on Thursday after British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced a new job support scheme but said unemployment would rise. Against the dollar, sterling was down 0.1% at $1.2718 by 1515 GMT after hitting a two-month low of $1.2676 on Wednesday , and having bounced back to $1.2780 in earlier trade.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 21:04 IST
Sterling erases gains as unemployment risk rises with new job scheme

Sterling lost some steam but remained above $1.27 in later trade on Thursday after British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced a new job support scheme but said unemployment would rise.

Against the dollar, sterling was down 0.1% at $1.2718 by 1515 GMT after hitting a two-month low of $1.2676 on Wednesday , and having bounced back to $1.2780 in earlier trade. Against the euro, sterling was flat at 91.56 pence.

In a choppy session, fears that unemployment will rise when the furlough scheme ends next month kept investors nervous, as Sunak announced more government support to rescue businesses and jobs but said the British government will support only viable jobs. "The main question is who is going to determine what is the definition of a viable job," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade, adding that rising unemployment will take a toll on sterling.

The British currency was also under pressure after the Bank of England did not exclude the possibility of negative rates, which is seeing as a downside risk for sterling. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday the bank is seeking anwers on the suitability of sub-zero rates.

Sterling has lost 4.9% against the dollar in September so far, and is on course for its worst month since October 2016, as talk of negative rates, the looming risk of a no-deal Brexit and new lockdown measures weigh down the currency. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Britons to work from home where possible and ordered restaurants and bars to close early. The new measures could last for six months, he said.

Sterling gained some support from renewed hope the European Union and Britain can reach a Brexit trade agreement by the end of a transition period in December after two of the most powerful players in the negotiations said they were determined to strike a deal.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus to hold jet output stable in face of crisis warnings -sources

Airbus is set to reaffirm its main aircraft production rates, despite warnings that the coronavirus crisis will be deeper and longer than first expected, industry sources told Reuters on Thursday. After cutting output of its best-selling A3...

National Medicinal Plants Board and Ministry of AYUSH sign MoU

In a historic event today, the National Medicinal Plants Board NMPB, Ministry of AYUSH signed an MoU through virtual meeting with the major AYUSH and Herbal industry bodies covering a set of measures to promote medicinal plant cultivation....

Police officer suspended after recovery of cattle carcasses in UP's Bulandshahr

A police officer was suspended on Thursday after the discovery of some cattle carcasses that triggered protests at a village here, according to officials. Police have registered a case against four identified as some unidentified peop...

Farm bills: Punjab, Haryana farmers to go on strike tomorrow

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana will go on a strike on Friday in protest against the contentious farm bills that were passed in the Parliament. As many as 31 farmer organisations have joined hands for the Punjab Bandh. Several organisations i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020