Moonshot Conversations goes global with Layla El Khadri

Moonshot Conversations, led by the founders of Korroboree, Lina Ashar, and Agnelorajesh Athaide, has now seen over 14 successful episodes that have garnered over 11.5 million views.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-09-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 10:57 IST
Layla El Khadri. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Moonshot Conversations, led by the founders of Korroboree, Lina Ashar, and Agnelorajesh Athaide, has now seen over 14 successful episodes that have garnered over 11.5 million views. This is a testament to the fact that people are ready to explore the expansion of human potential and human consciousness. Each of the episodes explores a different concept; like mindfulness, optimism, growth mindset, resilience, self-awareness, RAS and goal setting, etc.

Well-known public faces that are themselves committed to self-discovery, self-mastery, and expansion of human potential have appeared as special speakers on Moonshot Conversations. It has seen special names such as Raageshwari Loomba, Simone Singh, Ani Choying Drolma, Drums Sivamani, and Runa Rizvi grace the space.

For the next episode of the Facebook Live series, the founders have gone global and invited Layla El Khadri, Leadership Coach, and Author to discuss Evolved Leadership on September 27th, 5:00 PM onwards. Layla is the creator of Reclaim Radiance Online Training and Presence - The Jedi Training For Leadership and wants to help others, especially women, activate their qualities required to embody their fullest potential.

The episode will touch upon various interesting questions like; What may the planet be calling all souls to be more of and less of? What is this time communicating with us? How do we want to awaken the magnificence of who each one of u sis, to create a collective abundant future? What values do we need as individuals and as a collective to create a new awakened reality? "I have interviewed Layla for Korroborre and her ideas and thoughts are just so in sync with what we want to achieve for our community watching Moonshot Conversations that we had to bring her in for an episode. We are hoping to have an insightful episode for those who want to develop an ability to think for themselves and find a blueprint to access their potential and maximize it," said Lina about the episode.

"Today more than ever we have the opportunity, and responsibility, to co-create a new reality. If we wake up to our innate power as conscious creators the New Normal can be one that nourishes the human soul and honours the planet earth," added Layla El Khadri. So, for any and all considering a more mindful existence, this episode in specific and Moonshot Conversations, in general, is a great investment of their time and it is something that will give them amazing returns in terms of 'mental and emotional wealth'.

An initiative committed to 'Creating the Best Version of Myself'. Korroboree, when spelled with a 'C' means a spiritual sacred gathering in the Aboriginal language. Under the brand name Korroboree, Lina Ashar, Co-founder - Korroboree, Founder Emeritus - Kangaroo Preschool and Billabong High and Agnelorajesh Athaide, Chairman at St Angelos VNCT Ventures are creating a community platform for parents and primary caregivers where they will be able to access resources that shows them the way to expand human potential in themselves and their children.

This soon to be launched parenting portal will explore the role parents need to play in empowering children to attain their highest potential by developing the capacity for creativity, intuition and ingenuity; the capacity that will enable children to find their greatness in the coming age of imagination. This will include conversations with global experts and thought leaders of neuroscience, behavioural science and energy science, motivational science, and developing habits of mind that lead to a life of happiness, fulfillment, and success.

Parents will hear from people such as Jill Blakeway a Ted Global speaker and best- selling author of 'Energy Medicine', Angela Lee Duckworth Ted Speaker and best-selling author of 'Grit', Marisa Peer world-renowned speaker, Rapid Transformational Therapy Trainer and best-selling author and Ozan Varol best-selling author of 'Think Like a Rocket Scientist'. The mission is an expansion of thinking, mindful contemplation, and a shift from parenting for our children to survive, to parenting for our children to thrive and in the process creating a sustainable, peaceful, and abundant world.

Agnelorajesh Athaide is an educationist, author, first generation serial and social entrepreneur, a keen player in the e-commerce sector and a business investor. He is also the Founder & Chairman of St. Angelos Computers Ltd and St Angelo's VNCT Ventures, a new age real estate venture; and the chief mentor and co-founder of the BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES CLUB - a premium business networking and mentoring platform that helps SME's and MSME's scale up to the next level.

As a self-made entrepreneur with an inspiring story of passion, self-motivation, and a will power to succeed, Agnelorajesh today is a formidable inspirational speaker and a business strategist and investor, helping next generation entrepreneurs dream big and achieve their goals. Layla is a passionate author, thought leader and leadership expert who integrates the powerful wisdom of ancient traditions and cutting-edge therapies to take individuals' mindset, emotional intelligence, and embodiment potential to the next level.

She has birthed the Feminine Leadership program Younique and the online program Reclaim Radiance, and now she breathes life into the embodiment practice Presence - The Jedi Training for Leadership. Lina Ashar is a teacher at heart and started her career as one in Australia, before she came to India. Her passion for crafting impactful journeys for children has led her to found Kangaroo Kids Education Limited that runs Kangaroo Kids Preschools and Billabong High International Schools across India, Dubai, Maldives and Qatar.

She is one of the most renowned educators and edupreneurs who is trusted by parents, an inspiration to those that work with her and loved by the children she works with. Lina's spirit was dampened by the schooling system that killed the creativity, individuality and the soul of children and saw potential as finite rather than infinite. This longing to see children as creative, to honour their individuality and nurture their potential was the seed. She joined hands with a dear friend and Korroboree was born.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

