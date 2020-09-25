UK's Tesco limits sale of some key items after new COVID curbs

Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco introduced limits to prevent customers bulk-buying key products such as flour, pasta, toilet roll and anti-bacterial wipes after the government introduced new curbs to suppress COVID-19.

British customers stockpiled key goods at the start of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown in March, stripping shelves bare. "We have good availability, with plenty of stock to go round, and we would encourage our customers to shop as normal," a spokeswoman said. "To ensure that everyone can keep buying what they need, we have introduced bulk-buy limits on a small number of products."