Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Some divine force has guided me all my life," reveals Santoor Legend Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma

"Some divine force has guided me all through my life and my whole focus was on santoor. Concerts or no concerts, music is here in the heart and mind and goes on all the time," said India's octogenarian Santoor Legend Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma at a scintillating online session of Ek Mulakat Visesh presented by Shree Cement and organized by Prabha Khaitan Foundation of Kolkata.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:33 IST
"Some divine force has guided me all my life," reveals Santoor Legend Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma
Ina Puri and Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma . Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): "Some divine force has guided me all through my life and my whole focus was on santoor. Concerts or no concerts, music is here in the heart and mind and goes on all the time," said India's octogenarian Santoor Legend Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma at a scintillating online session of Ek Mulakat Visesh presented by Shree Cement and organized by Prabha Khaitan Foundation of Kolkata. He was in conversation with author, biographer and art curator, Ina Puri, while connected to hundreds of music lovers and fans from the big and small towns of India.

Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma single-handedly catapulted santoor - an unknown 100-stringed (shatatantri veena) musical instrument - to the hallowed portals of classical Indian musical instruments and music. "My father (Uma Dutt Sharma) was a great knowledgeable musician from the Banaras Gharana. It was his idea to bring santoor into classical music. He had a vision to do so at a time when it was unthinkable as classical instruments like sarod, veena, sitar and others held sway. He did the initial research work and it was a long struggle but was destined to happen," said Santoor Maestro Pt Sharma who started his life's early musical journey as a vocalist and tabla player.

Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma gave santoor an identity and contributed to its global popularity. He was also the first to introduce santoor to the Indian films. "I was at a concert in Mumbai in 1955 and film director V Shantaram's daughter Madhura ji came up to me and introduced me to her father. Later, I played santoor for the first time in my life for his film Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje and santoor came into Indian films," said Pt Sharma who has composed many musical hits for films like Silsila, Lamhe, Chandni, Faasle and others as Shiv-Hari duo in collaboration with ace flautist Hari Prasad Chaurasia. Pandit ji holds an open-minded approach towards music but never compromises on the purity of music. He had forged deep lifelong relationships with other artists like Late Pandit Jasraj and Hari Prasad Chaurasia and enriched the traditional Indian music through collaborations.

The maestro reminisced how the legendary singer Kishore Kumar, aware of Pandit ji's classical music background, had initially refused to sing for the film Silsila - whose music he was composing - saying that he wasn't a trained classical singer. "We taped the songs and sent it to him and after hearing it he readily agreed," Pt Sharma said. "Audience and reaction of people changes according to the changes in the society. Till the 50s we used to play for long duration as people had more time and the tickets were not so expensive. Over time, the changing of the workplace and other things put together, we had to change our presentation accordingly. I remember I used to travel in America and play for four hours with half-an-hour break. And now, even in India, the concert's duration is one or one-and-half hours due to many factors. I would not say the quality has changed but the quantity has changed," said Pt Sharma, while responding to a question about how the audience has changed over the years.

Pandit ji's advice for aspiring artists - hard work, total focus and dedication - are the key factors. Luck cannot replace it, without hard work there is no luck. Pandit ji while accepting virtual concerts as the need of the hour felt that it could never create the kind of feeling which concerts have. Replying to a question - How important is it to have a Bollywood connection for success? - Pt Sharma said that he doesn't think it is important to have a film industry connection to be successful as there are many musicians who have never been connected to the film industry.

The maestro who is into meditation, recounted one of his many spiritual experiences in life while playing santoor. "I played santoor at the Osho Ashram in Pune for an hour. At the end there was no clapping. All the people sat on with closed eyes. I left without disturbing them," he said. Reflecting on the life under COVID, Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma said that it was a great time for looking inward and to realise who you are. Suddenly we are face to face with a reality that brings in a different kind of realisation and we learn many things about life and nature.

The Ek Mulakat series of webinars and events are organized by Kolkata-based Prabha Khaitan Foundation connecting artistes, achievers, cultural aficionados, thinkers and authors with people across India and other continents. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Dutch living coffin aims to provide source for life after deathA Dutch start-up has created a biodegradable living coffin made of a fungus, instead of wood, which it says can convert a d...

Gavaskar's comment on Kohli-Anushka creates controversy, batting legend says he was misinterpreted

Sunil Gavaskar on Friday found himself in the midst of a controversy for a comment on India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma but the legendary batsman asserted that his remarks, construed as sexist, were misinterpreted. Kohli...

Woman accuses father of raping her for 10 yrs

A 23-year-old woman here has accused her father of repeatedly raping her for the last 10 years, police said on Friday. In a complaint to Bhemganjmandi police station sent by post on Thursday, the woman has accused the father, an employee wi...

SBI relocates financial inclusion, micro market division to Delhi for better synergy with govt

In a bid to promote financial inclusion and better coordination with the government, State Bank of India SBI on Friday relocated the financial inclusion and micro market FIMM division from its Mumbai corporate office to the national capital...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020