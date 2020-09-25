Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee extends its 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab till Sept 29

The decision to suspend rail operations had been taken keeping in mind the safety of passengers and protection of railway property from any damage, officials said. Farmers have expressed apprehension that the farm Bills would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price system and they would be at the "mercy" of big corporate entities.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-09-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 18:59 IST
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee extends its 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab till Sept 29

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Friday announced extending its 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab against three farm Bills till September 29. The three-day agitation was scheduled to end on September 26.

"We have decided to extend our agitation till September 29. We want the government to resolve the issue of farm Bills," committee president Satnam Singh Pannu said over the phone. The 'rail roko' agitation had started on Thursday, forcing the railway authorities to suspend the operation of special passenger trains in the state.

Railway authorities had earlier said that 14 pairs of special trains would remain suspended between September 24 and September 26. The decision to suspend rail operations had been taken keeping in mind the safety of passengers and protection of railway property from any damage, officials said.

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the farm Bills would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price system and they would be at the "mercy" of big corporate entities. The farmers said they would continue their fight till the three farm Bills were revoked. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed by Parliament earlier this week.

The government has said that the proposed legislations will benefit the farmers and help increase their earnings..

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

S P Balasubrahmanyam: Voice of Bollywood hero too

He had an extraordinarily prolific career spanning five decades and 40,000 songs in 16 languages but S P Balasubrahmanyam will live on as the balladeer of romance, pathos and fun in Hindi cinema too. The legendary singer, who died on Friday...

Tokyo Olympics and IOC find mostly minor areas to 'simplify'

Tokyo Olympic organizers announced several simplification changes Friday for next years postponed games, though with few large-scale cost savings. Simplifying the Tokyo Games has been a pledge of the International Olympic Committee and loca...

NIA seeks custody of Chhatradhar Mahato

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Friday prayed for the custody of Chhatradhar Mahato, a former leader of the Maoist-backed Peoples Committee Against Police Atrocities PCAPA, before a special court. The agency prayed for custodial in...

Teen charged in Kenosha shootings fights extradition

A 17-year-old in Illinois accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is fighting his return to Wisconsin to face homicide charges that could put him in prison for life. Kyle Rittenhous...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020