Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCAER expects GDP to fall 12.6 pc in 2020-21

The NCAER's May 2020 Quarterly Review of the Economy (QRE) and June 2020 QRE Update had assessed that the economy would contract by 26 per cent in the first quarter of the fiscal. As per the official estimates, the gross domestic product (GDP) during the June 2020 quarter slipped by sharp 23.9 per cent, mainly on account of the lockdown imposed by the government on March 25 to check the spread of coronavirus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 21:55 IST
NCAER expects GDP to fall 12.6 pc in 2020-21

Economic think-tank NCAER expects the economy to decline by 12.6 per cent during the current financial year on account of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the business activities. The NCAER's May 2020 Quarterly Review of the Economy (QRE) and June 2020 QRE Update had assessed that the economy would contract by 26 per cent in the first quarter of the fiscal.

As per the official estimates, the gross domestic product (GDP) during the June 2020 quarter slipped by sharp 23.9 per cent, mainly on account of the lockdown imposed by the government on March 25 to check the spread of coronavirus. "We are now forecasting that y-o-y growth will remain negative through Q2, Q3 and Q4 at (-) 12.7 per cent, (-) 8.6 per cent and (-) 6.2 per cent respectively. For the year as a whole, 2020-21 GDP will decline by (-) 12.6 per cent," the National Council for Applied Economic Research (NCAER) said in its quarterly review of the economy.

Going forward, the NCAER review said, "Much will depend on how the spread of the disease plays out, how central and state governments respond to it and how workers and entrepreneurs respond to the disruption. All these factors are major unknowns at this time." Retail inflation has remained elevated at over 6 per cent, above the Reserve Bank of India's target inflation band of 2-6 per cent. Elevated inflation along with the steep contraction of the economy requires macroeconomic policy to navigate its way between two competing goals of reviving the economy and containing inflation, it said.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Judges skeptical of Trump's arguments over tax returns

A federal appeals court on Friday expressed deep skepticism toward Donald Trumps arguments against letting Manhattans top prosecutor obtain his tax returns in connection with a criminal probe into the U.S. president and his businesses. With...

White House slams FBI chief Wray over voter fraud testimony

FBI Director Christopher Wray faced criticism from the White House for the second time in a week on Friday when President Donald Trumps chief of staff questioned his ability to detect voter fraud as the November election draws near. Wray to...

Goa: Crime branch raids a gambling den, takes five accused in custody

The Crime Branch on Friday arrested five people and seized Rs 53,000 from a gambling den operating in Maulinguem.As per the agency, the accused were playing Teen Pana at the time of the raid.The Crime Branch team led by PI Satish Gaude raid...

Europe regulator sees November lifting of Boeing 737 MAX flight ban

Boeings grounded 737 MAX could receive regulatory approval to resume flying in November and enter service by the end of the year, Europes chief aviation safety regulator said on Friday. For the first time in a year and a half I can say ther...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020