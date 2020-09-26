Left Menu
Development News Edition

Self-reliant India will be force multiplier for global economy: PM Modi tells UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday enunciated his government's ambitious AatmaNirbhar Bharat campaign, saying a self-reliant India will be a "force multiplier" for the global economy.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 26-09-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 19:06 IST
Self-reliant India will be force multiplier for global economy: PM Modi tells UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday enunciated his government's ambitious AatmaNirbhar Bharat campaign, saying a self-reliant India will be a "force multiplier" for the global economy. Addressing the historic 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Modi said India's experiences and its developmental journey marked with its ups and downs will only add to strengthening the path to global welfare.

"In the changed circumstances of the post-pandemic era, we are moving forward with the vision of a 'Self-reliant India'," he said. "A self-reliant India will also be a force multiplier for the global economy," he said. To address the economic stress brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Modi government announced an over Rs 20 lakh crore AatmaNirbhar Bharat programme aimed at boosting domestic capacity and cutting reliance on imports.

"Following the mantra of 'Reform-Perform-Transform', India has made great efforts to bring about transformation in the lives of millions of its citizens," he said. In just about 4-5 years, India has brought over 400 million people into the formal financial sector. "This was not an easy task. But India has proved that it can be done." In the same period, 600 million people have been freed from open defecation. "This was not an easy task. But India has achieved it." Also, more than 500 million people have been provided access to free health care services in just about 2-3 years.

"Today, India is one of the leaders in digital transactions. Today, India is providing digital access to its millions of citizens, and in the process ensuring empowerment and transparency," he said. The government has just a few days ago initiated a huge project for connecting India's 6 lakh villages with broadband optical fibre, he said.

Prime Minister Modi said his government has ensured that there is no discrimination in extending the benefits of all the schemes and initiatives to every citizen of the country. "Large scale efforts are being made in India to promote women entrepreneurship and leadership. Indian women, today, are the biggest beneficiaries of the largest microfinancing scheme of the world," he said adding India is one of those countries where women are provided paid maternity leave of 26 weeks.

"In its journey towards progress, India wants to learn from the world as well as share its own experiences with the world," he added..

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Fadnavis, Raut meet at luxury hotel; not political, says BJP

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met here on Saturday, prompting speculation in political circles, while the BJP denied their discussion had any political aspect. Raut, whose strident anti-BJP...

U.S. tightens exports to China's chipmaker SMIC, citing risk of military use

The United States has imposed restrictions on exports to Chinas biggest chip maker SMIC after concluding there is an unacceptable risk equipment supplied to it could be used for military purposes. Suppliers of certain equipment to Semicondu...

Serbia commemorates daring World War Two airlift mission with monument

A monument shaped like a military transport plane was unveiled on a Serbian hillside on Saturday, commemorating the rescue of hundreds of allied pilots who were shot down by German forces during World War Two. About 500 airmen, mostly Ameri...

Those opposing agri-related Bills anti-farmer: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said those opposing the Centres agriculture-related Bills are anti-farmer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to double the income of farmers and the Bills have been passed wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020