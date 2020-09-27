UP govt to spend Rs 10.5 crore on setting up drug store in Shamli

The Uttar Pradesh government will spend Rs 10.5 crore to set up a drug store in Shamli district, state minister Suresh Rana said

Talking to reporters in Shamli on Saturday, the sugarcane development minister said the state health department has set up L 1 and L 2 hospitals with 100 beds each in the district. He said 14 ventilators have been provided to both the hospitals amid coronavirus pandemic outbreak. “The Uttar Pradesh government will spend Rs 10.5 crore to set up a drug store in Shamli district for the benefit of people,” the minister told reporters. PTI CORR SRY