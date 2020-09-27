Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's Prince Charles warns of Covid impact on youth

“The task ahead is unquestionably vast, but it is not insurmountable,” he said. He compared the current crisis to "other times when hope was scarce" – citing the concerns over youth unemployment in the 1970s that prompted him to set up the Prince's Trust to help people aged between 11 and 30 seek employment opportunities and life skills.

PTI | London | Updated: 27-09-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 16:04 IST
Britain's Prince Charles warns of Covid impact on youth
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Britain's Prince Charles on Sunday issued an urgent plea in favour of the youth, who he fears are being severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. In an article for 'The Sunday Telegraph', the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, warned that at least 1 million young people could be in "urgent need of help" as he reflected upon the work of his Prince's Trust charity in this area over nearly 45 years.

"Over all these years since the Trust was launched, there has never been an easy time. However, there has never been a time as uniquely challenging as the present, when the pandemic has left perhaps another million young people needing urgent help to protect their futures," writes the royal. "The task ahead is unquestionably vast, but it is not insurmountable," he said.

He compared the current crisis to "other times when hope was scarce" – citing the concerns over youth unemployment in the 1970s that prompted him to set up the Prince's Trust to help people aged between 11 and 30 seek employment opportunities and life skills. Research from the Trust has shown 55 per cent of people aged 16 to 25 are more worried about being unemployed than they were a year ago. "This year, we celebrate the fact that over the last nearly 45 years, we have helped a million young people to change their lives for the better," he said.

"My Trust has a proven record of helping young people into jobs and training, keeping them motivated, confident and skilled during periods of unemployment. Working with employers, supporters and communities, my Trust will continue to give young people the lifeline they need," he writes. The Prince of Wales, who had to go into self-isolation in March after testing positive for coronavirus, tries to strike a note of optimism in his message as he reflects on the Young People Relief Fund set up by the Trust to provide extra support to young people affected by the impact of the virus.

"As we face the task before us, our experience ever since those days of the 1970s shows us that we have a model that works, that we have the skills and knowledge and organisation to make a crucial difference, and that we have the help of so many generous supporters who make it all possible," he notes. "Most of all, we know that each of the young people we seek to help has the potential to achieve great things, just like those who have gone before have proved, a million times over," he concludes..

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Labourer buried under sand mound, dies

A labourer died after he was buried under a mound of sand during illegal mining at a Banda village, police said on SundayAccording to Circle Officer Atrara Siyram, the incident took place at Risaura-Pandadev village on Saturday. During i...

Tennis-Azarenka caught cold as French Open match resumes

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka complained about the playing conditions at the French Open amid light drizzle and low temperatures during her first-round match on Sunday. The U.S. Open runner-up, who entered court Suzanne Lenglen ...

Britain's Prince Charles warns of Covid impact on youth

Britains Prince Charles on Sunday issued an urgent plea in favour of the youth, who he fears are being severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. In an article for The Sunday Telegraph, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, warned...

North Korea accuses South of intrusion to find dead official

North Korea accused South Korea of sending ships across the disputed sea boundary to find the body of a South Korean official recently killed by North Korean troops, warning Sunday the intrusion could escalate tensions. South Korea denied t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020