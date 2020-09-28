Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon's annual Prime Day shopping event to kick off on October 13

Starting today and throughout the two-day shopping event in October, Prime members will get a USD 10 credit to use on Prime Day when members spend USD 10 on items sold by select small businesses in Amazon's store.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 28-09-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 13:09 IST
Amazon's annual Prime Day shopping event to kick off on October 13
Representative Image (Image Credit: ANI)

Amazon's annual Prime Day shopping event will take on October 13 and 14 with early Prime Day deals starting today for Prime members, the e-commerce giant announced on Monday.

Prime Day will feature more than one million deals globally across electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home and other categories from top brands including Panasonic, Roborock, Keurig, Under Armour, Coleman, Simple Joys by Carter's, Adidas, Lacoste, Marvel, Ticwatch, and many more.

Amazon said this Prime Day, and throughout the holiday season, it will spend more than USD 100 million on new promotional activities to help small businesses around the world increase their sales and reach new customers.

Starting today and throughout the two-day shopping event in October, Prime members will get a USD 10 credit to use on Prime Day when members spend USD 10 on items sold by select small businesses in Amazon's store.

"This year's Prime Day is the perfect opportunity for Prime members to get their holiday shopping done early from the comfort of their homes and to have more time to spend with their families and friends throughout the season," said Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer.

The two-day shopping event will be held for the Amazon Prime members in the U.S., U.K, U.A.E, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, Turkey and Brazil.

Non-Prime members can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial to participate in the two-day shopping event.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Nearly 77,000 security personnel tested positive, 401 succumbed till Aug 21

As many as 76,768 police personnel all over the country including paramilitary forces such as CRPF, CISF, BSF, and NSG tested positive for COVID-19 while 401 succumbed to the killer virus, according to a report by the Bureau of Police Resea...

Delhi airport to resume flight operations at T2 terminal from October

The Delhi airport will resume flight operations at the T2 terminal from October 1, said its operator DIAL on Monday. The airport has been operating flights from the T3 terminal only since March 23, when flight operations in India were curta...

Food trucks provide rare bright spot in hard-hit West Bank

The coronavirus crisis has hit West Bank restaurants hard. But one part of the dining sector is bucking the trend food trucks. With dine-in restaurants mostly closed due to health restrictions, food trucks have allowed entrepreneurial busin...

Film Producer Rajesh Bhatia Turns Writer-Director with 'The Insurance - Karma will Get You'

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirProducer of Motichoor Chaknachoor Bole Chudiyan Turned Writer-Director with The Insurance - Karma will Get You. Producer Rajesh Bhatia is looking forward to his debut as a Writer-Director with his next am...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020