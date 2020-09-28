Amazon's annual Prime Day shopping event to kick off on October 13

Amazon's annual Prime Day shopping event will take on October 13 and 14 with early Prime Day deals starting today for Prime members, the e-commerce giant announced on Monday.

Prime Day will feature more than one million deals globally across electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home and other categories from top brands including Panasonic, Roborock, Keurig, Under Armour, Coleman, Simple Joys by Carter's, Adidas, Lacoste, Marvel, Ticwatch, and many more.

Amazon said this Prime Day, and throughout the holiday season, it will spend more than USD 100 million on new promotional activities to help small businesses around the world increase their sales and reach new customers.

Starting today and throughout the two-day shopping event in October, Prime members will get a USD 10 credit to use on Prime Day when members spend USD 10 on items sold by select small businesses in Amazon's store.

"This year's Prime Day is the perfect opportunity for Prime members to get their holiday shopping done early from the comfort of their homes and to have more time to spend with their families and friends throughout the season," said Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer.

The two-day shopping event will be held for the Amazon Prime members in the U.S., U.K, U.A.E, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, Turkey and Brazil.

Non-Prime members can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial to participate in the two-day shopping event.