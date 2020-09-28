SA and Mozambique to host virtual Trade and Investment webinar

South Africa and Mozambique will on Tuesday host a two-day virtual Trade and Investment webinar.

The webinar will be held under the theme 'Developing Afrocentric Solutions and Forging Partnership in Response to COVID-19'.

Trade, Industry and Competition Deputy Minister, Nomalungelo Gina and Mozambique Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry, Ludovina Bernardo, are expected to address the virtual seminar.

The webinar will focus on trade and investment opportunities available in Mozambique and also discuss strategic issues regarding Mozambique's investment plans to stimulate the country's economic growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Gina, the webinar will build upon previous Outward Trade and Investment Missions held in Mozambique, which yielded significant results in terms of exposing South African companies to the Mozambican market, creating greater knowledge of South African capabilities, improving awareness of investment and trade opportunities.

"This webinar will focus on the status of COVID-19 in Mozambique and the country's economic response plan, South Africa's risk-adjusted strategy, and opportunities to strengthen partnership in sectors like agriculture and agro-processing, energy and transport infrastructure," Gina said.

Total trade between South Africa and Mozambique has been on an upward trajectory between 2015 and 2019.

In 2019, total trade between the two countries amounted to R66.20 billion with trade skewed in favour of South Africa.

The composition of South African exports to Mozambique includes, amongst others, mineral products, machinery and mechanical appliances, base metals and articles of base metal, prepared foodstuffs, vehicles, aircraft, vessels and associated transport equipment and vegetable products just to mention a few.

The basket of South African exports to Mozambique is made up of value-added goods.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)