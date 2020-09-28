Left Menu
Development News Edition

Digit Insurance expects to break even this fiscal, sees topline crossing Rs 3,000 cr

Fairfax Financial-promoted online non-life company Digit Insurance expects to break even this fiscal on the back of robust growth across its key verticals despite the pandemic, a senior company official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 14:22 IST
Digit Insurance expects to break even this fiscal, sees topline crossing Rs 3,000 cr
Representative image

Fairfax Financial-promoted online non-life company Digit Insurance expects to break even this fiscal on the back of robust growth across its key verticals despite the pandemic, a senior company official said. Canadian NRI billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings has pumped USD 140 million into the nearly-three-year-old non-life insurer. Other investors of the Bengaluru-based firm, which began operations in December 2017, are A91 Partners, Faering Capital, and TVS Capital which together pumped in USD 84 million.

Kamesh Goyal, chairman of Digit Insurance, said the company had closed the second year of operations (FY20) with a revenue of Rs 2,252 crore, up from Rs 1,205 crore in FY19, clipping at 87 per cent and expects to cross the Rs 3,000-crore revenue mark this fiscal. The promoters have so far infused Rs 1,650 crore into the company. It does not need any additional growth capital this fiscal, Goyal said. Further, premium sales have been growing at over 35 per cent so far this fiscal driven by an 87 per cent spike in motor insurance sales in August alone against the industry average of 1 per cent, he added.

"Month-on-month we are doing well. Since August, we have seen robust demand for our flagship motor and health policies. If this sales trend continues, I am hopeful of breaking even this financial year with a small profit. In the first full year of operations, we had a net loss of Rs 425 crore," Goyal told PTI. His optimism comes from the continuous improvement in the key profitability metric - the combined ratio which has been steadily improving to 117 in FY20 from 124 in FY19.

His optimism also comes from faster growth as he "expects 33-35 per cent growth in revenue this fiscal over FY20 to Rs 3,000 crore." Last fiscal, 85 per cent of its revenue came from motor, which may come down to 70 per cent this fiscal as it is shifting focus to health from which Goyal expects to be 8-10 per cent of premium income this fiscal, up from 2 per cent last fiscal. From a market share perspective, in motor insurance, it has 2.6 per cent as of Q1 this fiscal, up from 1.3 per cent in FY19, taking its overall market share to 1.54 per cent for the quarter to June 2020.

Asked about the concentration risks from heavy dependence on motor segment, he said balancing portfolio is not a priority now as the focus is topline growth. Fire constitutes 10 per cent of revenue growth. Describing the pandemic as a watershed event for the insurance industry, Goyal said even before the virus hit the country, Digit was the first to launch policy for the pandemic on February 27 through the sandbox platform.

He said the company has sold over 1.8 million pandemic policies with an assured sum of varying from Rs 25,000 to Rs 5 lakh and has so far received only 2,100 claims, half of which came in the past six weeks alone. But he fears a sharp increase in the pandemic claims going forward as the daily caseload and daily death rates spike.

On the company's motor policies, he said, having grown 87 per cent last month against the industry growth of 1 per cent, as much as 88 per cent of the pre-inspection cases for motor are processed within two hours, and the time taken for inspection is cut to seven minutes now from 24 hours and he credited this faster service to being 100 per cent on the cloud. Digit Insurance claims to be the first insurer fully on the cloud.

He also said that since the government wants all insurers to offer crop cover, they too will look at next year.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Newly wed woman tortured by husband attempts self-immolation

Coimbatore, Sept 28 PTI A recently married 20-year- old woman on Monday attempted self-immolation in front of the District Collectorate here seeking action against her husband for allegedly torturing her for dowry, police said. The couple g...

Uber wins challenge against London operating license refusal

Uber can keep operating in London after the ride-hailing company won a court appeal on Monday against the refusal by transit regulators to renew its license. The US company had challenged Transport for Londons decision in late 2019 not to r...

HC pulls up Delhi Police for forcibly evicting woman from her matrimonial home

The Delhi High Court on Monday pulled up the Delhi Police for forcibly evicting a woman from her matrimonial home and directed the Commissioner to take action against the officers who evicted her before the expiry of the stipulated period. ...

IPL 13: Innings by Tewatia one of the best of his lifetime, says Haryana teammate Mishra

Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra on Monday said that he was aware of Rahul Tewatias batting ability but he was not expecting a knock of such quality from him. His remark came as Tewatia played a match-winning knock of 53 runs as Rajasthan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020