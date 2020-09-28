Left Menu
US STOCKS-Futures bounce as China industrial profits rise

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as hopes of a global economic recovery were supported by data showing continued growth in China's industrial profits, while beaten down shares of banking and travel firms bounced. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc, United Airlines, cruise operators Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Carnival Corp rose between 2.5% and 5.6% in premarket trading.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 16:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as hopes of a global economic recovery were supported by data showing continued growth in China's industrial profits, while beaten down shares of banking and travel firms bounced.

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc, United Airlines, cruise operators Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Carnival Corp rose between 2.5% and 5.6% in premarket trading. American Airlines Group Inc said it has secured a $5.5 billion Treasury loan and could tap up to $2 billion more in October depending on the allocation of extra funds under a $25 billion loan package for airlines.

Optimism spilled over from Asian trading hours after data over the weekend showed profits at China's industrial firms grew for the fourth straight month in August. Wall Street's main indexes ended higher on Friday, helped by technology stocks, but the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 indexes posted their longest weekly losing streaks in a year on fears of a slowing pace of economic growth.

Worries over rising coronavirus cases and waning hopes of more fiscal stimulus have led to a spike in market volatility in the past few weeks, and analysts expect trading to remain choppy in the run up to the Nov. 3 presidential election. The CBOE Volatility index, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, spiked to its highest in nearly two weeks last Monday, with analysts warning of further upside to the index heading toward the end of the quarter.

Shares of technology-related stocks including Facebook Inc , Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Netflix Inc, perceived as relatively safe assets at a time of economic uncertainty, rose between 1.1% and 2.2%. At 6:39 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 357 points, or 1.32%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 43.75 points, or 1.33% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 190 points, or 1.71%.

U.S. big banks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo & Co and Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc added between 0.8% and 2%. Boeing shares rose 2.5% after the FAA Chief Steve Dickson said the agency is set to conduct a 737 MAX evaluation flight this week, a key milestone as the planemaker aims for approval to resume flight.

Shares of chip gear makers Lam Research Corp, Applied Materials Inc, and KLA Corp fell more than 1.5% as the United States imposed curbs on exports to China's biggest chip maker SMIC, citing risk of military use.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

