UL Launches Bureau of Indian Standards Recognized Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Testing Services for Electronic Controllers

The services enable original equipment manufacturers and suppliers to meet new regulations taking effect in 2021 Bengaluru, Karnataka, India: UL, a global safety science company, today announced the launch of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) recognized testing services for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) products as per the latest Indian Standards (IS). The electronic controllers used in air conditioners and related applications have been brought under compulsory BIS certification beginning January 1, 2021, as per IS/IEC 60730-2-9, a standard outlining requirements for temperature sensing controls. The certification is mandatory under the Air Conditioner and its related Parts, Hermetic Compressor and Temperature Sensing Controls (Quality Control) Order, 2019, issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

Mr. Srinivasa Desikan, Director and Business Head of South Asia at UL, said, “The launch of the testing services will enable HVAC original equipment and related components manufacturers in India to meet the compliance norms and help ensure a higher level of safety, quality and reliability for their products.” About UL UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com. To learn more about our nonprofit activities, visit UL.org. Follow us on: • LinkedIn • YouTube • Facebook To View the Image Click on the Link Below: UL helps HVAC manufacturers introduce safe and reliable products PWR PWR