Longines extends the warranty to five years on all models using the antimagnetic silicon balance-spring

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): In search of performance and precision, and committed to offering its customers the desk possible service, Longines is proud to announce that the warranty on all the models with antimagnetic silicon balance-spring including all the timepieces of the new Longines Spirit collection has deen extended to five years. Among others, all models of Longines' brand new Spirit collection are fitted with cutting-edge movements that include a silicon balance-spring. Silicon is lightweight material which is resistant to corrosion and is unaffected by normal ternperature variations, magnetic fields, and atmospheric pressure. Its unique properties enhance a watch's accuracy and longevity.

The exceptional performance and accuracy of the watches of the new Longines Spirit collection are independently verified by their certification by COSC - the Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute - as chronometers. "At Longines, we strive for watchmaking excellence and customer satisfaction. An efficient and first-class customer service is part of the brand experience," said Matthias Breschan, CEO of Longines. He adds, "All of our recent technical advancements have enabled us to introduce this new five-year warranty, for all models with silicon balance-spring, demonstrating that our quality standards are continually improving."

Based in Saint-lmier, Switzerland since 1832, Longines watchmakers enjoy expertise steeped in tradition, elegance and performance. With generations of experience as the official timekeeper for world championships, and as a partner of international sports federations, Longines has created strong and long-lasting relationships in the world of sports over the years. Known for the elegance of its timepieces, Longines is a member of Swatch Group Ltd, the world's leading watchmaker. The Longines brand, with its winged hourglass emblem, is established in over 150 countries.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)