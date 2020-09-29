Left Menu
Development News Edition

GRAPHIC-By the numbers: The chasm where the corner cafe used to be

Many of the jobs at risk were in small businesses more prone to failure for each month the crisis extends, and particularly if a new viral wave deepens the downturn. Many were filled by minorities, women, or less skilled workers who following past recessions have had a tougher time regaining a foothold in the economy.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 16:31 IST
GRAPHIC-By the numbers: The chasm where the corner cafe used to be
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

How fast can you rebound from zero?

In the massive job reshuffling under way in the United States right now, the speed with which corner restaurants, the local barber or the yoga studio up the street can climb back to normal from a dead stop in March and April will be one key to whether the coronavirus leaves a lasting gash in the economy. Those industries may seem trivial in an advanced country where attention focuses on the latest high-flash technology helping people work from home.

They aren't. In the decade-long economic expansion that ended in February, restaurants, hotels, and personal service firms played an important role. Some industries grew more.

But the proliferation of small restaurants and similar businesses over the last decade generated a growing share of U.S. jobs, accounting for 11% of all jobs as of February. It was growth, moreover, across occupations more open to the less-skilled, helping push the U.S. unemployment rate to the record lows it hit last year and extend the gains of that expansion more broadly across the population. For those firms, the wound from the coronavirus has been the deepest by far. From February to April, the leisure and hospitality industry lost about half of its 16.8 million jobs, the largest decline in any of the 14 industrial categories used by the Bureau of Labor Statistics to describe the U.S. economy.

In a viral pandemic, the very qualities that make a neighborhood cafe cozy become a confidence breaker, so a full recovery may be slow. Of the roughly 8 million jobs lost in the industry, 4 million were recovered as the economy reopened and firms found news ways, such as outdoor seating, to rekindle business.

But that still leaves 4 million jobs "missing," and the easy part may be over. What's worrying U.S. officials now is whether those still-lost jobs will come back at all, or whether some industries have been permanently downsized. Many of the jobs at risk were in small businesses more prone to failure for each month the crisis extends, and particularly if a new viral wave deepens the downturn.

Many were filled by minorities, women, or less skilled workers who following past recessions have had a tougher time regaining a foothold in the economy. At the start of this downturn, economists were hopeful that its unique origins - a public health crisis that required the economy to hibernate - could be quickly reversed. They now talk about the risk of an extended "reallocation shock" as workers fight to retrain, switch industries and regain their place.

Economists watch different groups of people for evidence of how deep and permanent the scars might become. Among the most telling are the number of people unemployed for six months or more, and the number who have pared down their job search, out of discouragement for example. In the opening months of this downturn, those two groups have grown 50%, to 3.6 million as of August - triple the rate of increase seen in the 2007 to 2009 recession.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Two PLFI members held in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Police on Tuesday arrested two members of the banned extremist outfit Peoples Liberation Front of India PLFI under the limits of the Bero police station area of Ranchi district. As per Naushad Alam, Superintendent of Police SP, Ra...

Spain to extend COVID furlough scheme to Jan -sources

Spain is due on Tuesday to extend a scheme supporting hundreds of thousands of workers furloughed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a labour ministry source said. With Spain among the European countries hardest hit by the new wave of corona...

Afghan peace negotiator urges new era in ties with Pakistan

The chief of Afghanistans peace negotiating team said Tuesday on a visit to Pakistan that the time has come for the two neighbouring countries to shun the suspicion, stale rhetoric and tired conspiracy theories that have dogged past relatio...

Vanesa Care launches 'Hand in Hand Germ Protection Wipes'

New Delhi India, September 29 ANINewsVoir Vanesa Care Private Ltd., one of the prominent FMCG brands, has unveiled a muti-utility Hand in Hand Germ Protection Wipes that are ideal for instant clean-ups of hands, face, neck as well as the su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020