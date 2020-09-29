Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhanuka Agritech ties up with Gramophone to offer crop solutions to farmers

Under this partnership, Dhanuka will provide its agronomy expertise and world-class technology on the Gramophone platform for farmers to get direct and easy access to affordable crop intensive technology, the company said in a statement. During the pandemic, the advent of digital technology adoption became necessary and this initiative expanded its reach to benefit the farming community with digitised solutions, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 17:19 IST
Dhanuka Agritech ties up with Gramophone to offer crop solutions to farmers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Agro-chemical company Dhanuka Agritech on Tuesday said it has partnered with intelligent farming platform Gramophone to provide crop solutions to farmers. Under this partnership, Dhanuka will provide its agronomy expertise and world-class technology on the Gramophone platform for farmers to get direct and easy access to affordable crop intensive technology, the company said in a statement.

During the pandemic, the advent of digital technology adoption became necessary and this initiative expanded its reach to benefit the farming community with digitized solutions, it said. With over 5,30,000 farmers on board, it will provide the entire exclusive farm management with a personalized and easy to use digitized approach.

"This association will help us to reach deeper markets and pave the way for better yields for farmers across the country. We will continue to bring innovation in our solutions and provide an all-inclusive seamless experience to farmers in India," Gramophone CEO and co-founder Tauseef Khan said. Gramophone is on a mission to create a future of farming that puts 'Farmers First' by democratizing knowledge, building transparency in transactions, and creating a connected ecosystem for farmers' business, Khan added.

"We are extending its foot and collaborating with multiple alternate channel partners like Gramophone to increase its reach to farmers and use technology to support farmers to directly access latest Agri input services," Dhanuka Agritech National Marketing Head Partha Sengupta said. The collaboration will deliver agronomic intelligence at the convenience of delivery of agri inputs like seeds, crop protection, and crop nutrition products.

This will improve the quality by helping farmers attain the best quality inputs for better yields.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Trade unions taken into confidence, no industrialist would complain now: Kerala CM

Asserting that trade unions have been taken into confidence against any unhealthy practices, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said no industrialist in the state would now complain of disruptions by workers. Kerala had for q...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. goods trade deficit rises; inventories increase

The United States trade deficit in goods increased in August, with imports surging as businesses rebuild inventories which were depleted early in the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting trade could be drag on economic growth in the third quarter....

2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

Get ready for the fireworks the first 2020 presidential debate is finally here Taxes, the Supreme Court, the coronavirus and the economy promise to be front and center as Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden squa...

US man could get prison for review of Thailand hotel

Labour activists, journalists and whistleblowers in Thailand have been targets in recent years of criminal defamation lawsuits for exposing alleged corporate wrongdoing, but now a disgruntled hotel guest has joined their ranks and could fac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020