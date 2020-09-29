Left Menu
Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said the utility has issued notices to several central government departments, including the Railways and Delhi Police, and municipal corporations asking them to pay outstanding dues amounting to Rs 6,811 crore within 30 days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 18:28 IST
Delhi Jal Board issues notices to Central govt depts over Rs 6,811 cr pending bills

Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said the utility has issued notices to several central government departments, including the Railways and Delhi Police, and municipal corporations asking them to pay outstanding dues amounting to Rs 6,811 crore within 30 days. Addressing a press conference, Chadha said notices were also issued to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and the Delhi Development Authority between September 1 and September 15.

There was no immediate response from the Railways, Delhi Police and CPWD. However, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash rejected the allegations as "baseless" and said, "The charges were being levelled to hide the failures of the government".

Chadha said the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the economy hard and governments across the country were facing financial challenges. "Is it imperative that these outstanding dues are paid so that the DJB can deal with the financial challenges," he said.

"Railways owes Rs 3,283 crore to the DJB for the services provided by it... the Delhi Police is yet to pay bills worth Rs 614 crore, while the CPWD has to clear dues amounting to Rs 190 crore," Chadha claimed. "The DDA owes Rs 128 crore, East Delhi Municipal Corporation Rs 49 crore, North Delhi Municipal Corporation Rs 2,466 crore and South Delhi Municipal Corporation Rs 81 crore," the DJB vice-chairman said.

If the dues are not cleared within the stipulated time, the board will be left with no other option but to initiate coercive actions until the full and final payment is recovered, he said. Chadha hoped that the need to press penal provisions will not arise.

"We also have our financial obligations... We would like to urge that all agencies pay the outstanding dues within 30 days," he said, adding some departments have written to the DJB seeking clarification and the utility is ready to help..

