CCI approves acquisition of real estate projects of RMZ Group

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition of certain real estate projects of RMZ Group and 100% equity shareholding in CoWrks by Brookfield Private Capital (DIFC) Limited, under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002.

The acquiring entity will be a newly formed company belonging to Brookfield Private Capital (DIFC) Limited.

The real estate projects to be acquired relating to the business of leasing commercial real estate. These projects are housed under RMZ Infotech Private Limited, RMZ Galleria (India) Private Limited, RMZ North Star Projects Private Limited, RMZ Ecoworld Infrastructure Private Limited, and RMZ Azure Projects Private Limited.

CoWrks is engaged in the business of providing desks/seats as co-working spaces.

(With Inputs from PIB)