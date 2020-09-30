Left Menu
Development News Edition

General Atlantic to invest Rs 3,675 crores in Reliance Retail Ventures

(ANI)

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-09-2020 09:18 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 09:18 IST
General Atlantic to invest Rs 3,675 crores in Reliance Retail Ventures
Global growth equity firm General Atlantic to invest Rs 3,675 crores into RRVL. Image Credit: ANI

(ANI): Reliance Industries Limited and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) on Wednesday announced that General Atlantic,a leading global growth equity investor, will invest Rs 3,675 crores into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. This is the third strategic investment in the retail unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), within a month.

The investment by General Atlantic values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crores and with this its investment will translate into a 0.84 percent equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis. Commenting on the investment by General Atlantic, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, said, "I am pleased to extend our relationship with General Atlantic as we work towards empowering both merchants and consumers alike, and ultimately transforming Indian Retail."

This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crores, which is about Rs 7,000 crores higher than the valuation of Rs 4.21 lakh crore for the first two investments in RRVL that were announced earlier this month. "Like Reliance Retail, General Atlantic believes in the fundamental ability of digital enablement to drive progress, growth, and inclusion across India and the world. We look forward to leveraging General Atlantic's extensive expertise at the intersection of technology and consumer businesses, and two decades of experience investing in India, as we create a disruptive New Commerce platform to redefine retail in the country," he added.

Notably, this is the second investment by General Atlantic in a Reliance Industries subsidiary after the Rs 6,598.38 crore investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year. Further commenting on the investment, Bill Ford, Chief Executive Officer of General Atlantic, said, "General Atlantic is thrilled to be backing Mukesh's New Commerce mission to drive substantial positive change in the country's retail sector, which goes hand-in-hand with his vision to enable a Digital India through the work of Jio Platforms."

"General Atlantic shares Reliance Industries' foundational belief in the power of technology to foster transformative growth, and we are excited by the immense potential of the full Reliance ecosystem. We are honoured to again be partnering with the Reliance team to meaningfully accelerate India's position in the global digital economy," he added. Director, Reliance Retail, Isha Ambani also welcomed General Atlantic as a partner and the investment, stating that its knowledge and experience would be of great help and use in the effort to "develop and galvanize" in the Indian retail ecosystem.

"We are delighted to welcome General Atlantic as a valued partner as we continue to develop and galvanize the Indian Retail ecosystem for the benefit of all Indian consumers and merchants. General Atlantic has tremendous knowledge in the retail space developed by working with leading consumer and retail companies globally over the years and we hope to benefit from that as we progress on our journey," Isha Ambani said. Sandeep Naik, Managing Director and Head of India and Southeast Asia at General Atlantic, further said, "There is a pressing need for change in the Indian retail ecosystem. Reliance Retail's strategy is unique - highly disruptive, and yet fully inclusive, it demonstrates a deep understanding of the diverse needs of India and Bharat, and the opportunity to provide more holistic omnichannel retail solutions to kiranas and consumers."

RRVL is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited and holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL Group. RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 162,936 crore (USD 21.7 billion) and net profit of Rs 5,448 crore (USD 726.4 million) for the year ended March 31, 2020. Reliance Retail topped the list of '50 fastest-growing retailers globally between FY2013-2018' in the Deloitte's Global Powers of Retailing 2020 index. It secured the 56th spot this year against the 94th rank the previous year and is the only Indian company to be featured in this list. (ANI)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Likhitha Infrastructure IPO fully subscribed on first day

The initial public offer of oil and gas pipeline infrastructure service provider Likhitha Infrastructure was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Tuesday. The IPO received bids for 51,35,500 shares against 51,00,000 shares on off...

Rajasthan HC dismisses state govt's plea to extend time limit for holding polls for 6 civic bodies

The Rajasthan High Court has dismissed the state governments application to extend the time limit for holding elections for six newly created municipal corporations in the stateA division bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice ...

Babri verdict: BJP leaders Advani, Joshi, Bharti unlikely to be present in court

BJP veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, and Kalyan Singh, all accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, are unlikely to be present in the trial court on Wednesday at the time of delivery of the verdict in the matter. Their advocate...

As virus curbs Nepal's festivals, devotees fear gods' anger

The revered living goddess is not leaving her temple this year. The old palace courtyard packed with hundreds of thousands of people each year during the Indrajatra festival is deserted, the temples are locked and all public celebrations ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020