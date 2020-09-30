Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. airlines strap in for bailout suspense a day before furloughs

30, and then some," said Amanda Steinbrunn, a United Airlines flight attendant who is among tens of thousands of airline workers to be furloughed beginning Thursday, if there's no action by Congress. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she hopes to have a coronavirus aid deal with the White House this week, but the prospects of a comprehensive bill passing before Thursday were dim, industry officials said, and a quicker standalone bill for airlines would face the challenge of unanimous support.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 10:30 IST
U.S. airlines strap in for bailout suspense a day before furloughs
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A day before mass furloughs, U.S. airline workers said they were gearing up for a full-court press to persuade Congress to pass a fresh $25 billion bailout that would protect jobs for another six months.

With an airline payroll support package expiring at midnight, the clock is ticking. "It's pedal to the metal until 11:59:59 on Sept. 30, and then some," said Amanda Steinbrunn, a United Airlines flight attendant who is among tens of thousands of airline workers to be furloughed beginning Thursday, if there's no action by Congress.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she hopes to have a coronavirus aid deal with the White House this week, but the prospects of a comprehensive bill passing before Thursday were dim, industry officials said, and a quicker standalone bill for airlines would face the challenge of unanimous support. Weeks of intense airline lobbying has won over many but not all Washington lawmakers, while also drawing attention to the plight of other pandemic-hit industries as the crisis persists.

U.S. airline officials said earlier this week there were no plans in place to halt the furloughs without aid by Oct. 1, and it was unclear what would happen if a deal passes afterwards. Thousands of employees have already been instructed to return their badges.

Airlines, which were also awarded a separate $25 billion in federal loans under a first coronavirus relief bill in March and have also tapped capital markets to shore up liquidity, are operating about half their 2019 flying schedules and suffering a 68% decline in passenger volumes. The industry has argued it needs trained employees to help drive an economic recovery once the crisis subsides.

Allie Malis, a flight attendant on American Airlines' furlough list, said she would keep pressing lawmakers on Wednesday. "I've poured every ounce of my energy into passing this extension," she said.

"I don't have a Plan B."

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Security stepped up in vicinity of Lucknow court ahead of Babri case verdict

Ahead of the pronouncement of verdict in the Babri mosque demolition case by a special court here, a multi-layered security apparatus was put in place in the vicinity of the Old High Court building. Wooden barricades were erected near most ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pull back as acrimonious U.S. debate stokes caution

U.S. equity futures fell and safer assets like the yen and dollar found buyers on Wednesday after a chaotic first U.S. presidential debate turned investors cautious, though strong factory surveys gave a boost to Chinese shares.President Don...

Equity indices in the red amid weak global cues

Equity benchmark indices were down on Wednesday. At 1000 am, the BSE was down by 95 points or 0.25 per cent and was trading at 37,876, while Nifty was trading also dipped by 7 points or -0.06 per cent at 11,215. The top gainers in the BSE i...

30 candidates including Gurpreet Sandhu to attend first-ever online goalkeeping introductory certificate course

Arjuna awardee Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will take part in the first-ever online goalkeeping introductory course next month. The three-day course will kick-off on October 2. Thirty selected candidates from 200-odd applicants will take part in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020