Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thankyou invites P&G and Unilever to partner with them to help end extreme poverty

Today, Australia-based social enterprise Thankyou announced an invitation to P&G and Unilever - two of the world's largest and most influential consumer goods companies - to make and distribute Thankyou products globally to help end extreme poverty.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 12:17 IST
Thankyou invites P&G and Unilever to partner with them to help end extreme poverty
Thankyou Co-founders Daniel & Justine Flynn. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Today, Australia-based social enterprise Thankyou announced an invitation to P&G and Unilever - two of the world's largest and most influential consumer goods companies - to make and distribute Thankyou products globally to help end extreme poverty. To convince these companies to take this bold move, Thankyou is asking people around the world to get involved and show the collective power of the many who believe in this change, through its campaign aptly named "No Small Plan".

Thankyou offers consumer products - personal care and baby product ranges - for the sole purpose of funding life-changing projects. Thankyou was created to close the gap between the 736 million people living in extreme poverty around the world and the USD 63 trillion spent on consumer products each year. After all the costs in running a business to get great consumer products to people are taken care of, every last cent that Thankyou makes goes toward ending extreme poverty. With this model, Thankyou seeks to flip consumerism...for good.

"With USD 63 trillion spent on consumer goods each year while 736 million people are stuck in extreme poverty, we believe that business, as usual, is broken," said Daniel Flynn, who founded Thankyou in 2008 along with Justine Flynn and Jarryd Burns. "But we also believe that we, together with people and a partnership with one of the two biggest companies in the world, can change this by funneling the dollars spent on consumer goods into helping end extreme poverty," added Daniel.

Currently, Thankyou only sells its products in two of the world's smallest countries - Australia and New Zealand - but with COVID-19 increasing both global poverty numbers and demand for personal care products such as hand sanitizer, the company feels that now is the time to expand, and quickly. If either P&G or Unilever choose to accept Thankyou's invitation, together they could change the course of history and route millions of consumer dollars to ending extreme poverty.

Campaign Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQ4F46m1_Y4&feature=youtu.be. To encourage P&G and Unilever to say "I'm in" and work with Thankyou to flip the system, Thankyou believes they need to see the collective impact of voices around the world rallying around one movement in the name of ending extreme poverty. To join Thankyou and show support, people can utilize their social media channels and follow these steps:

* Post a photo or share the campaign social title with the caption, "I'm in, are you?" * Tag @proctergamble and @unilever

* Hashtag #thankyoutotheworld * Share Thankyou's video to help this spread even further

Thankyou has set virtual meetings with both P&G and Unilever to take place at the end of the campaign. On November 5, Thankyou will announce which company is "in" on one of the largest digital billboards in the world, in New York City's Times Square. Thankyou's launch campaign is titled "No Small Plan" because changing the course of history by redirecting millions of consumer dollars to go toward ending extreme poverty in this lifetime is, indeed, no small plan.

Thankyou was founded in 2008 by a group of university students, and in only 12 years has grown into a movement of millions of people taking small steps to create big change. Thankyou's highly engaged community successfully petitioned the two largest supermarkets in Australia to stock Thankyou products. Additionally, Thankyou's supporters helped to reach a USD 1.2 million fundraising target to fund the organization's future growth in New Zealand by rallying around "Chapter One", Thankyou's pay-what-you-want book.

To date, Thankyou has raised over AUD 17 million for impact partners serving the world's poorest populations. In the first 11 years, Thankyou's impact partners had helped over 857,000 people across 22 countries with access to basic human needs. Their current partners, that span over 14 organisations, work with local leaders and communities to address water, health, sanitation, economic development programs, maternal and child health programs in low-income communities.

The sectors that Thankyou's impact partners work across differ from partner to partner, but they all focus on tackling extreme poverty (people living on less than USD 1.90 a day.) Thankyou reaches as many impoverished communities as possible by giving to multiple partners who work across multiple sectors, all focused on tackling extreme poverty.

Thankyou is as committed to preserving the earth as it is to helping those living on it with its responsible business goals. For more information on Thankyou and its goals, please visit its website, at thankyou.co.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Truth prevailed: Ex-Sena MP accused in Babri mosque demolition

Former Shiv Sena MP Satish Pradhan, who was an accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, on Wednesday welcomed a CBI special courts verdict acquitting all the 32 accused in the case. Truth has prevailed, the 80-year-old former mayor of T...

NBA: Muggsy Bogues gives Heat a fighting chance but puts his money on LA Lakers

Former NBA player Muggsy Bogues has given his verdict for the 2020 NBA Finals, and it is not a surprise, the Baltimore native is backing LA Lakers. They are a Championship pedigree organization and they have LeBron with AD Anthony Davis on ...

COVID-19: Delhi govt extends water bill waiver scheme till December-end

The Delhi government on Wednesday extended its scheme, offering a one-time waiver of water bill arrears and late payment surcharge in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, till December 31. Under the scheme, launched in August last year, al...

Angola records 108 new infections, 20 recoveries, and 3 deaths from COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Angolan health authorities have announced on September 28 the registration, in the last 24 hours, of 108 new infections, 20 patients recovered, and three deaths, according to a news report by Angola Press.According to the Secretary of Stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020