Swiss firm Cleanfix to set up manufacturing facility in Mysuru

Switzerland headquartered Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG (Cleanfix), a global leader in robotic hygiene and cleaning machines, would set up a manufacturing facility in Mysuru. Cleanfix on Wednesday announced its manufacturing-led joint venture with Mysuru-based Schevaran Laboratories Pvt.

Ltd. (Schevaran). The partnership would form a new entity CleanfixSchevaran Systems Pvt Ltd., which will manufacture Swiss-technology backed robotic cleaning machines and solutions designed for modern Indian needs, a joint statement said.

The manufacturing would commence at Schevaran's state- of-the-art plant at Mysuru and will be the first Cleanfix facility outside Switzerland, it was stated. Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG CEO, Felix Ruesch, said the strong presence of Schevaran, its expertise and deep understanding of the cleaning industry in South Asia and Middle-East markets "enabled us" to sign an alliance with the company.

"Further, Schevaran's vast business network will help open new avenues for us", he said. Founder & Managing Director, Schevaran Laboratories Pvt.

Ltd., Sam Cherian, said: "Eventually, we plan to export CleanfixSchevaran products to our South Asia and the Middle East markets as well." The statement said the partnership would allow Cleanfix to transfer technical know-how to Schevaran, while Schevaran would be responsible for manufacturing and promoting products under the aegis of the new entity. The array of machines that would be manufactured include scrubber dryers, wet and dry vacuum cleaners, it was stated.

