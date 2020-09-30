Left Menu
Development News Edition

K2 Group ventures into music with 'Pellet Drum Productions Pvt Ltd'

K2 Group India, spearheaded by Mohit Bansal and Shubham Bansal launched its new venture, Pellet Drum Productions Pvt Ltd at a grand event on Tuesday at Le Meridien, New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:06 IST
K2 Group ventures into music with 'Pellet Drum Productions Pvt Ltd'
Shubham Bansal, Kaka, B. Praak, Mohit Bansal. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): K2 Group India, spearheaded by Mohit Bansal and Shubham Bansal launched its new venture, Pellet Drum Productions Pvt Ltd at a grand event on Tuesday at Le Meridien, New Delhi. The pioneering company will offer musicians and artists a platform to showcase their talent by launching IndiPop Punjabi songs and also manage the diverse and ever-evolving field of event management.

To commemorate the beginning of this new venture, Pellet Drum Productions Pvt Ltd launched a poster of its first song titled 'Bholenath' by renowned singer Kaka. The event saw celebrities from the music fraternity including B Praak, Neha Malik, Afsana Khan, Happy Raikoty, and Gurnazar amongst others, gracing the event with their presence.

Bholenath has a soulful melody and the lyrics portray the phase of love and affection. The song really warms your heart and makes you feel the love in each lyric. The hit tracks' audio had already created a sensation among Kaka's fans and now with the launch of the music video, which is directed by none other than Arvindr Khaira, the song will tug at everyone's heartstrings.

K2 Group also announced the launch of its Food & Beverage brand 'Vegaan Shakes and More' which offers fresh and healthy food and shakes. This latest venture by K2 Group will be serving a delectable range of healthy shakes to connoisseurs with an array of unique flavours and diversified product offerings.

'Vegaan Shakes and More' branches are currently at Model Town, Prashant Vihar, Harsh Vihar, Paschim Vihar, GK 2 - M Block, Patel Nagar, Rajendra Nagar (GZB), and Tilak Nagar in Delhi. The brand will soon be opening new outlets at many more locations. "K2 Group India has diversified portfolios such as Auto sector, Software Solutions, Digital Advertising, and now we are happy to add two more verticals - one in the music and entertainment and the other in Food & Beverage space. The launch of 'Pellet Drum Productions Pvt Ltd' and 'Vegaan Shakes and More' is a continuation of that legacy. Innovation has always been at the core of everything we do at the K2 Group and we have been steadily working towards diversifying our dairy portfolio and reaching out to a wider audience," said Mohit Bansal of K2 Group India on the occasion.

"We are first starting with the launch of this really raw, immensely talented, singer Kaka's 'Bholenath', who we believe will be the next superstars of the scene. Music and good visuals production are the biggest things happening in Indian music today. As for Vegaan, our team is working on including a varied range of innovative and delicious healthy flavours made using hand crafted and original recipes in its menu," he added further. K2 Group India has been a pioneer in the corporate industry for five years now having launched in 2015. The different ventures of K2 Group include Ads N Url, Bansal Travels, K2 Agro, K2 Health Care & Beauty, MBS Infosolution, Dear Pet, Kings Auto and THC.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

NGT denies nod to Delhi Police for construction on Yamuna floodplains New'

New Delhi, Sep 30 PTIThe National Green Tribunal&#160;Wednesday junked a plea by the Delhi Police seeking permission to raise construction for accommodation of the trainees in the flood plains of river Yamuna. A bench headed by NGT Chairper...

Indian capital loses cleaner lockdown air as farmers burn crop waste

Indias longest spell of clean air on record came to an end in September when New Delhi, the worlds most polluted capital city, recorded a significant deterioration in air quality, partly due to crop waste burning by farmers.Up until this mo...

US 'outraged' by rocket attack that killed women, children

The US State Department said Tuesday it was outraged by a rocket attack a day earlier that killed Iraqi civilians and called on the government to take action amid an impending diplomatic crisis between Baghdad and Washington. The attack and...

BJP appoints former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis as its in-charge for Bihar assembly polls: Statement.

BJP appoints former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis as its in-charge for Bihar assembly polls Statement....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020