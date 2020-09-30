Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strong German retail sales, falling unemployment raise recovery hopes

German retail sales rose much more than expected in August and unemployment fell further in September, boosting hopes that household spending in Europe's largest economy will power a strong recovery in the third quarter from the coronavirus shock. The upbeat data, released by the Federal Statistics Office and the Labour Office on Wednesday, came as rising infection numbers were clouding the growth outlook for the fourth quarter.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:32 IST
Strong German retail sales, falling unemployment raise recovery hopes

German retail sales rose much more than expected in August and unemployment fell further in September, boosting hopes that household spending in Europe's largest economy will power a strong recovery in the third quarter from the coronavirus shock.

The upbeat data, released by the Federal Statistics Office and the Labour Office on Wednesday, came as rising infection numbers were clouding the growth outlook for the fourth quarter. Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz have since March unleashed an unprecedented array of rescue and stimulus measures to help companies and consumers recover as quickly as possible from Germany's deepest recession on record.

The packages include unlimited liquidity aid for struggling companies, a massive job protection scheme to shield workers from sudden unemployment as well as cash handouts for parents and a temporary value added tax cut to boost domestic demand. There had been some doubt whether the VAT cut, valid from July 1 to Dec. 31, was actually working, as some companies seemed not to be passing it on to consumers.

But figures released by the Federal Statistics Office on Wednesday showed retail sales jumped by 3.1% on the month in real terms in August after an upwardly revised drop of 0.2% in July. This easily beat a Reuters forecast of only 0.5%. Retail sales rose by 3.7% in real terms from a year ago, after an upwardly revised increase of 5.0% the previous month.

Compared with February, the month before the COVID-19 outbreak in Germany, retail sales in August were 5.8% higher, suggesting the sector has already put the crisis behind it. Demand was particularly strong for furnishings and household appliances with year-on-year increase of 8%.

Online retailers continued to benefit from shifting consumer habits with a 23% jump in sales, which came at the expense of clothing and shoe stores which suffered a 10% drop. Business associations have warned that the pandemic is accelerating a structural transformation in retailing as consumers move online and away from small stores in cities.

GHOST TOWNS "Politicians urgently need to take countermeasures at all levels, otherwise we will see that large areas of our city centres will turn into ghost towns," said Stefan Genth from the HDE retail association.

HDE said last week it expected nominal sales to grow by 1.5% this year despite the pandemic, a sharp upward revision from its previous estimate of a 4% drop. It pointed to booming online sales and the government's stimulus measures. In a further good sign for household spending, unemployment fell for the third month in a row in September, separate labour office data showed.

The number of people out of work fell by 8,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.907 million and the unemployment rate eased to 6.3% from 6.4% in the previous month. The number of people on short-time work schemes, which have shielded the labour market from the brunt of the pandemic, dropped to 4.24 million in July from its April peak of nearly 6 million.

The German economy contracted by 9.7% in the second quarter as household spending, company investments and trade collapsed at the height of the pandemic. The Ifo institute expects 6.6% output growth in the third quarter, then slowing to 2.8% in the fourth quarter.

The government expects the economy to shrink by 5.8% this year, which would translate into a calendar-adjusted decline of 6.1% and the sharpest contraction since World War Two.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Prakash Javadekar applauds critical role played by CPSE’s during COVID-19

Applauding the critical role played by Central Public Sector Enterprises CPSEs during the ongoing pandemic, the Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Shri Prakash Javadekar said, PSUs are the pride of nation and Modi Governm...

NGT denies nod to Delhi Police for construction on Yamuna floodplains New'

New Delhi, Sep 30 PTIThe National Green Tribunal&#160;Wednesday junked a plea by the Delhi Police seeking permission to raise construction for accommodation of the trainees in the flood plains of river Yamuna. A bench headed by NGT Chairper...

Indian capital loses cleaner lockdown air as farmers burn crop waste

Indias longest spell of clean air on record came to an end in September when New Delhi, the worlds most polluted capital city, recorded a significant deterioration in air quality, partly due to crop waste burning by farmers.Up until this mo...

US 'outraged' by rocket attack that killed women, children

The US State Department said Tuesday it was outraged by a rocket attack a day earlier that killed Iraqi civilians and called on the government to take action amid an impending diplomatic crisis between Baghdad and Washington. The attack and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020