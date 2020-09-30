Public raises $35mn in funding from Addition, others

Public App, a location-based social network, on Wednesday said it has secured USD 35 million (about Rs 258 crore) in funding from Addition, SIG Global and Tanglin Venture Partners. The funds will be utilised towards rapid scaling up of technology infrastructure, content offerings and employee base to further speed up the growth and continue improving on retention and engagement, a statement said.

Public App is a social network for local information, including updates on local events, commerce, jobs, classifieds and others. The company said the platform is used by political leaders, government authorities, media houses and citizen journalists to connect with communities and disseminate verified and trustworthy video content, while local businesses like shops, astrologers, doctors and lawyers use the platform to reach out to consumers.

"We are thrilled to have this support from Addition, SIG Global and Tanglin Venture Partners in our journey towards building the world's largest location-based social network," Azhar Iqubal, founder and CEO of Public App, said. With more than 50 million active users and over one million videos being created every month on the app, Public aims to connect the local communities of Bharat and become the one-stop solution for all their local needs, he added.

The public app was launched in April 2019 by Inshorts, an English digital news aggregator. The app is available in major Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Gujarati and Marathi..