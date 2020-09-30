Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bund yields touch lowest in almost 2 months on safety bid after U.S. debate

Data on Tuesday showed September's harmonised German consumer prices fell 0.4%, not a good sign for the "flash" estimate of inflation in the euro area in September due later this week. A key gauge of long-term inflation expectations in the euro area on Wednesday hovered close to its lowest levels since July at around 1.1373%.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:45 IST
Bund yields touch lowest in almost 2 months on safety bid after U.S. debate

Germany's 10-year bond yield touched its lowest level in almost two months on Wednesday, after an acrimonious first U.S. presidential debate made investors cautious globally and underpinned demand for safe-haven assets. Comments from a number of European Central Bank officials including President Christine Lagarde, and inflation data from Italy and France also supported regional debt markets.

Lagarde set the scene for changing the ECB's strategy to align it with that of the Federal Reserve, possibly including a commitment to let inflation overshoot after it has been low for too long. In her first update on the ECB's ongoing review of its strategy, Lagarde also opened the door to giving the central bank less time to achieve its elusive near-2% inflation goal.

"In our view she is making a very clear case for a symmetric goal of 2%," said Nick Kounis, head of financial markets research at ABN AMRO. The 10-year Bund yield touched -0.55%, its lowest since early August. The benchmark yield is down almost 15 basis points in September, on track for its biggest monthly drop since February.

Data showed Italy's EU-harmonised consumer prices rose a preliminary 1.0% month-on-month in September and declined 0.9% from the year earlier, pointing to deepening deflation. French consumer prices were flat in September over a twelve-month period. Data on Tuesday showed September's harmonised German consumer prices fell 0.4%, not a good sign for the "flash" estimate of inflation in the euro area in September due later this week.

A key gauge of long-term inflation expectations in the euro area on Wednesday hovered close to its lowest levels since July at around 1.1373%. Renewed concerns about the economic impact of rising coronavirus cases in Europe, weak inflation, and U.S. election uncertainty have boosted demand for fixed income assets in recent weeks.

"Financial markets were generally a touch weaker as fears of a contested election outcome grew," said Chris Bailey, European strategist at Raymond James, referring to Tuesday's debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democrat rival Joe Biden. Most euro zone bond yields were steady, although Italian yields were a touch higher. Italy's 10-year yield rose 2 basis points to 0.86%.

Analysts said a media report on Tuesday citing the possibility of a delay to the EU Recovery fund could explain the slight weakness in peripheral bond markets. ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane is scheduled to speak later on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Prakash Javadekar applauds critical role played by CPSE’s during COVID-19

Applauding the critical role played by Central Public Sector Enterprises CPSEs during the ongoing pandemic, the Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Shri Prakash Javadekar said, PSUs are the pride of nation and Modi Governm...

NGT denies nod to Delhi Police for construction on Yamuna floodplains New'

New Delhi, Sep 30 PTIThe National Green Tribunal&#160;Wednesday junked a plea by the Delhi Police seeking permission to raise construction for accommodation of the trainees in the flood plains of river Yamuna. A bench headed by NGT Chairper...

Indian capital loses cleaner lockdown air as farmers burn crop waste

Indias longest spell of clean air on record came to an end in September when New Delhi, the worlds most polluted capital city, recorded a significant deterioration in air quality, partly due to crop waste burning by farmers.Up until this mo...

US 'outraged' by rocket attack that killed women, children

The US State Department said Tuesday it was outraged by a rocket attack a day earlier that killed Iraqi civilians and called on the government to take action amid an impending diplomatic crisis between Baghdad and Washington. The attack and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020