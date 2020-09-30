Left Menu
Development News Edition

BRICS' NDB approves loans for Mumbai Metro, Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS

The two loans were approved by the NDB Board, the Shanghai-based bank set up by the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa)said in statement on Friday. The USD 241 million loan for the Mumbai Metro Rail II Project will be used for the purpose of implementing a metro rail Line 6 with a length of about 14.47 km in the city of Mumbai.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 30-09-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 16:39 IST
BRICS' NDB approves loans for Mumbai Metro, Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The New Development Bank (NDB) of the BRICS countries has approved USD 241 million loan for Mumbai Metro and USD 500 million for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Project. The two loans were approved by the NDB Board, the Shanghai-based bank set up by the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa)said in statement on Friday.

The USD 241 million loan for the Mumbai Metro Rail II Project will be used for the purpose of implementing a metro rail Line 6 with a length of about 14.47 km in the city of Mumbai. The Mumbai Metro Rail II Project aims to improve Mumbai's transport and traffic conditions by providing a modern metro system, featuring high-capacity, safe and comfortable mode of transport, it said. Line 6 will provide much-needed rail-based connectivity between the western and eastern suburbs, and will contribute towards an integrated seamless public transport network in Mumbai.

The Project will be implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority. The NDB is supporting the implementation of metro lines in Mumbai with length totalling to about 58 km (Line 2 and Line 7) by financing of the Mumbai Metro Rail Project approved by the NDB in November, 2018, it said.

The NDB Board also approved a loan of USD 500 million for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Project. The loan would be used by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation Limited (NCRTC) for construction of a rapid rail corridor connecting the National Capital Territory of Delhi with the cities of Ghaziabad and Meerut located in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The RRTS will have a total length of 82.15 km (68.03 km elevated and 14.12 km underground) with 25 stations. It will have a design speed of 180 km per hour, maximum operating speed of 160 km per hour and high-frequency operations, which will reduce the journey time from Delhi to Meerut to 60 minutes.

The project will develop an efficient and sustainable regional transport system and reduce congestion in Delhi, by offering people the alternative of settling in surrounding cities and being able to commute to Delhi through a fast, reliable, safe and comfortable public transport system, it said. The NDB was set up with an initial authorised capital of USD 100 billion by BRICS countries in 2014. It was officially opened in Shanghai in 2015. Since then it has been funding green infrastructure projects in all the five countries. The NDB also approved a loan of EUR 100 million to the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) for the Development of Russian Water Transport Sector and a two-step loan of USD 100 million to the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) for the Toll Roads Programme in Russia and USD 100 million to the Eurasian Development Bank for the Water Supply and Sanitation Program in Russia.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah distributes 200 electric potter wheels to 200 trained artisans

As many as 200 families of the marginalized Kumhar community from 20 villages in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad took a stride towards sustainable self-employment today by associating with Kumhar Sashakrikaran Yojana of Khadi and Village Industri...

Czechs in COVID quarantine head to drive-in polling stations for regional vote

Thousands of Czechs quarantining at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic were allowed to vote at drive-in polling stations on Wednesday in a regional and upper house election which comes amid a surge in infections in the country.The Czech Repu...

Engage all guest teachers: Delhi government tells its schools

In a relief to guest teachers, the Delhi government has directed its schools to engage services of all guest teachers who had been hired in the last academic session. There has been uncertainty over the engagement of the 20,000 odd guest te...

Auctioning E, V band spectrum will deny consumers broadband connectivity benefits: BIF to Govt

Industry think-tank Broadband India Forum BIF on Wednesday opposed any auctioning of spectrum in E and V bands saying doing so would deny consumers the benefits of broadband connectivity, and it goes against the regulators suggestions and g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020