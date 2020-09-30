Tasty Dairy to focus on B2C segment

Left Menu
He added that the production of the new products will start from the fourth quarter of the current financial year. Addressing the company's annual general meeting virtually, Mehra said: "Tasty Dairy is prepared to diversify its focus on direct service to consumers now." Tasty Dairy has successfully migrated to the main board of the BSE and is also making a shift from business-to-business (B2B) to B2C.

Tasty Dairy is making a shift to the business-to-consumer (B2C) model of marketing and will build capacity for a new range of dairy products, its Chairman Atul Mehra said on Wednesday.

Addressing the company's annual general meeting virtually, Mehra said: "Tasty Dairy is prepared to diversify its focus on direct service to consumers now." Tasty Dairy has successfully migrated to the main board of the BSE and is also making a shift from business-to-business (B2B) to B2C. This transition will take place in the next 2-3 years, he said in a statement. Keeping the consumers' demand in mind, Mehra said the company will set up manufacturing capacity for a new range of value-added dairy products and will begin the production in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2020-21.

Currently, Tasty Dairy has a processing capacity of 3.5 lakh litres of milk per day..

