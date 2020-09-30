Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fiscal deficit remains above annual target for second month in a row

According to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), fiscal deficit during April-August was at 109.3 per cent of the annual target estimated in the Budget. In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit was at Rs 8,70,347 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 18:20 IST
Fiscal deficit remains above annual target for second month in a row

The Union Government's fiscal deficit remained above the annual target for second month in row at the end of August, mainly on account of the impact of lockdown on revenue collections. According to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), fiscal deficit during April-August was at 109.3 per cent of the annual target estimated in the Budget.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit was at Rs 8,70,347 crore. It stood at 78.7 per cent of Budget Estimates (BE) in the corresponding period during the last fiscal. Fiscal deficit or the gap between the expenditure and revenue had breached the annual target in July.

The government had pegged fiscal deficit for 2020-21 at Rs 7.96 lakh crore or 3.5 per cent of GDP in the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in February. These figures, however, may have to be revised significantly in view of the economic disruptions created by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Fiscal deficit had soared to a seven-year high of 4.6 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2019-20, mainly on account of poor revenue realisation, which dipped further towards the end of March because of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. As per CGA data, the government's revenue receipts stood at Rs 3,70,642 crore or 18.3 per cent of BE in April-August. During the same period of the last fiscal, it was at 30.7 per cent of BE.

Tax revenue stood at Rs 2,84,495 crore or 17.4 per cent of BE during the first five months of the fiscal. During the corresponding period of the last fiscal, it was at 24.5 per cent of BE. Total receipts of the government stood at 16.8 per cent of BE or Rs 3,77,306 crore. In the Budget, the government had estimated the total receipts for the fiscal at Rs 22.45 lakh crore.

The government's total expenditure stood at Rs 12,47,653 crore or 41 per cent of BE at end-August. During the same period of the last fiscal, total expenditure was at 42.2 per cent of BE..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

British car sector risks some tariffs in EU trade deal- source

Britains car industry risks some tariffs being imposed after Brexit as Brussels will not allow components from countries such as Turkey and Japan to count towards a content threshold in a trade deal, an industry source said on Wednesday. In...

Southern Rly to operate more special trains

Chennai, Sep 30 PTI Southern Railway on Wednesday announced running more special trains, including inter-state service between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The railways would operate trains between Karaikal in neighbouring Puducherry and Ernakula...

Haryana BJP leader Shyam Singh Rana quits over new agriculture laws

Haryana BJP leader Shyam Singh Rana on Wednesday quit the party over the recently enacted agriculture laws. The former MLA from Radaur in Yamunanagar district submitted his resignation to state BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar.Rana, who was chi...

Babri verdict: TMC comes out with a guarded response

Trinamool Congress on Wednesday was guarded in its response on the acquittal of all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case by a special CBI court in Lucknow and said that those who are not happy with the judgement can move higher c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020