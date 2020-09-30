Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to borrow Rs 4.34 lakh cr in second half of 2020-21

The government had envisaged to raise 58 per cent of the total borrowing target of Rs 6.98 lakh crore from the dated securities in the first half of the current fiscal. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the 2020-21 Budget had pegged the gross market borrowing — which is also a reflection of fiscal deficit –, for the current fiscal at Rs 7.80 lakh crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 18:30 IST
Govt to borrow Rs 4.34 lakh cr in second half of 2020-21
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday said the government will borrow Rs 4.34 lakh crore in the second half of the current fiscal to meet its expenditure requirement amid COVID-19 crisis afflicting the country's economy. The government is sticking to Rs 12 lakh crore borrowing target for the current fiscal, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said.

In the first half ended September, the government has done borrowing of Rs 7.66 lakh crore and remaining Rs 4.34 lakh crore will be mobilised during the second half of the current fiscal, he said. The government had envisaged to raise 58 per cent of the total borrowing target of Rs 6.98 lakh crore from the dated securities in the first half of the current fiscal. Against this, the government has borrowed Rs 7.66 lakh crore during April-September.

Hard-pressed for funds to combat rising coronavirus infections, the government in May increased its market borrowing programme for the current financial year by more than 50 per cent to Rs 12 lakh crore. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the 2020-21 Budget had pegged the gross market borrowing — which is also a reflection of fiscal deficit –, for the current fiscal at Rs 7.80 lakh crore. The amount was up from Rs 7.1 lakh crore in 2019-20.

The government raises money from the market to fund its fiscal deficit through dated securities and treasury bills. The Budget has pegged fiscal deficit at 3.5 per cent for the current fiscal, down from 3.8 per cent of the GDP in the last financial year.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq hopes US 'reconsiders' embassy closure, warns of danger

Iraqs foreign minister on Wednesday said his country hopes the US will reconsider its decision to close its diplomatic mission in Baghdad, as a group of ambassadors expressed their willingness to help Iraq tackle security challenges. Fuad H...

Thailand: More than 100 companies pledge to strengthen women’s economic empowerment

The Womens Empowerment Principles WEPs, established by UN Women and the UN Global Compact, offer guidance to businesses, regardless of their size or sector. According to UN Women, Thailand has done comparatively well in terms of women occ...

British car sector risks some tariffs in EU trade deal- source

Britains car industry risks some tariffs being imposed after Brexit as Brussels will not allow components from countries such as Turkey and Japan to count towards a content threshold in a trade deal, an industry source said on Wednesday. In...

Southern Rly to operate more special trains

Chennai, Sep 30 PTI Southern Railway on Wednesday announced running more special trains, including inter-state service between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The railways would operate trains between Karaikal in neighbouring Puducherry and Ernakula...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020