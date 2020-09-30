Left Menu
Development News Edition

POWERGRID signs MoU with Ministry of Power

The MoU has been signed by Shri Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, Secretary (Power), Government of India and Shri K. Sreekant, Chairman & Managing Director, POWERGRID in the presence of senior officials from MOP and POWERGRID.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 19:52 IST
POWERGRID signs MoU with Ministry of Power
POWERGRID, a Maharatna Company and the Central Transmission Utility (CTU) of the country have been consistently receiving the highest rating under MoU since signing of the first MoU for FY 1993-94. Image Credit: Twitter(@pgcilindia)

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (POWERGRID) has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Power, Govt. of India on September 29, 2020. The MoU has been signed by Shri Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, Secretary (Power), Government of India and Shri K. Sreekant, Chairman & Managing Director, POWERGRID in the presence of senior officials from MOP and POWERGRID.

The MoU includes targets related to various parameters such as Financial, Physical, Project execution, etc. to be achieved by POWERGRID during the FY 2020-21.

POWERGRID, a Maharatna Company and the Central Transmission Utility (CTU) of the country have been consistently receiving the highest rating under MoU since signing of the first MoU for FY 1993-94. As on March 31, 2020, the company owns & operates over 163,282 km of transmission lines, 248 EHV sub-stations with transformation capacity of more than 4,09,899 MVA.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Napoli squad clear of COVID-19 after facing Genoa

Napoli announced on Wednesday that there were no positive COVID-19 cases in their squad following the Serie A match against Genoa on Sunday.There were concerns the virus may have spread to the Napoli team after Genoa confirmed 14 positive c...

Trump-touted hydroxychloroquine shows no benefit in COVID-19 prevention -study

A malaria drug taken by U.S. President Donald Trump to prevent COVID-19 did not show any benefit versus placebo in reducing coronavirus infection among healthcare workers, according to clinical trial results published on Wednesday. The stud...

I am a pledged organ donor: Amitabh Bachchan 

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday said he has pledged to donate his organs. Bachchan, 77, took to Instagram and posted a picture from the sets of his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati with a green ribbon to mark the gesture. The distin...

UK secures Vietnam backing to join Trans-Pacific trading group, Raab says

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Wednesday he hopes to conclude talks on a free trade agreement with the United Kingdom soon, the government said. Vietnam sees the UK as a major trading partner in Europe, Phuc told British...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020