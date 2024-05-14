INDIA bloc leaders including Kejriwal to campaign for Congress candidates in Himachal

INDIA bloc leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will campaign in favour of the Congress leaders in Himachal Pradesh in Lok Sabha polls. During a joint press conference in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur, representing the Congress Party, emphasized the alliance's dedication to upholding the Indian Constitution and democracy.

"Voting is to be held in the seventh and last phase in Himachal Pradesh. Today we held a joint press conference for Himachal Pradesh. INDIA bloc leaders here on various issues are discussing the key factors in saving the Constitution and Indian democracy. We are looking forward to forming the INDIA alliance government and they are supporting us here as well. They are joining us in the campaign and their national leaders will also join in the near future," Thakur said. Thakur criticized the BJP for its failure to deliver on past promises and accused them of attempting to destabilize the government in Himachal Pradesh through what he referred to as "Operation Lotus." He framed the election as a choice between integrity and opportunism, expressing confidence in the electorate's support.

"All the democratic political parties have formed an alliance to save democracy and the Constitution. four phases of elections have been held in the country and the initial trends show that the performance of the Indian alliance in these elections is good. the 2024 elections will be different from the previous elections," he added. Thakur also said that the BJP did not fulfil the promises made in 2014 and 2019.

He also accused the BJP of toppling the government in Himachal Pradesh, stating, "In Himachal, the BJP tried to destabilise the government under Operation Lotus and the public will answer to them. This election is being held between Dhanbad and General, and the people will win." The Aam Adami Party state chief, Surjeet Thakur, underscored the alliance's focus on preserving the Constitution and democracy of India.

"The key issue today is to save the constitution and democracy of India. The BJP is using the agencies against their opponents, as they did it with political frustration, including the arrest of our Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. Yes, he will go again inside the bars but it is not whether he will go inside the bars or not; it is a matter of whether the promises were fulfilled or not. It is too early to say that if Kejriwal ji comes to campaign in favour of Congress candidates here, it is clear we are supporting the Congress campaign here," said Surjeet Singh Thakur while speaking to ANI. In the press conference, Surjeet Thakur underscored the alliance's focus on countering attempts to undermine democratic institutions, criticising the BJP for its alleged use of agencies against political opponents. He questioned the BJP's track record, citing unfulfilled promises and labelling the party as a "Jumla party."

"What happened to the promises made by the BJP? The people of the BJP should first answer this. The BJP has become a Jumla party. Prime Minister Modi should explain what happened to the guarantees given earlier by him. Neither the bullet train ran, nor did two crore unemployed people get employment, nor was a smart city built," Thakur said. The Former Communist Party MLA Rakesh Singha said that the main issue is that how all can collectively fight to save the Constitution of India.

"Actually, this is a battle against the powers that are trying to destabilise the constitutional values of India. If we save the Constitution, we shall be able to save and protect democracy in India. These elections are different from the other elections in the past. We have all gathered on a single platform on this issue; we may differ on other issues but the key point is to save the Indian Constitution today. The results would be unpresidential in the country; the Alliance parties are going to form the government. Our national leaders will campaign here if the demand comes in from the Congress party," said Rakesh Singha. He said, while hitting at the BJP, that the ruling BJP wanted to encroach on democracy and worked through ED and other agencies.

Speaking in support of Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Rakesh said that the BJP tried hard but the court released him. During the press conference, Singha also raised questions about the functioning of the Election Commission. He said that the Election Commission is not taking cognizance of the complaints of the India Alliance.

"CPIM will support the Congress candidate in the Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections," Singha added. Key figures present at the press conference included former CPI (M) MLA Rakesh Singha, Aam Aadmi Party state president Surjeet Thakur, CPI leader and state general secretary Bhag Singh, and left-supported farmer leaders Kuldeep Singh Tanwar and Sanjay Chauhan. (ANI)

