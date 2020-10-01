Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian home prices fall for sixth month, dragged lower by Melbourne, Sydney

Other capital cities such as Hobart, Darwin and Adelaide, saw a 0.2% to 1.6% monthly price rise, while regional centres enjoyed a lift too. Corelogic said the housing market outlook was subject to headwinds as fiscal support is reduced, labour markets remain weak and mortgage payment deferrals become less common.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 06:15 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 06:15 IST
Australian home prices fall for sixth month, dragged lower by Melbourne, Sydney

Australian home prices eased for a fifth straight month in September, weighed down by the two largest cities of Sydney and Melbourne, though the other six capital cities enjoyed an upturn in both values and listings.

Data from property consultant CoreLogic on Thursday showed home prices across the nation slipped 0.1% in September from a 0.4% decline in August and 0.6% in July. The pace of monthly declines has been slowing as coronavirus-driven mobility restrictions have lifted across much of the country.

Prices were up 4.8% on September last year, reflecting the strength of the market ahead of the pandemic. Values in the capital cities fell 0.2% in September, but were 4.9% higher on the year.

Melbourne was the major loser, with a monthly drop of 0.9% as the lockdown curtailed auctions and damaged buyer confidence. Sydney saw values fall 0.3%, compared with a 0.5% drop in August. Other capital cities such as Hobart, Darwin and Adelaide, saw a 0.2% to 1.6% monthly price rise, while regional centres enjoyed a lift too.

Corelogic said the housing market outlook was subject to headwinds as fiscal support is reduced, labour markets remain weak and mortgage payment deferrals become less common. There were some factors supporting the outlook, however.

"The aggregate effect of low mortgage rates, and the prospect that rates could fall further, low inventory levels, government incentives and improving consumer sentiment seems to be outweighing the negative economic shock brought about by the pandemic," said CoreLogic's head of research Tim Lawless. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has cut rates to just 0.25% and is expected to reiterate its willingness to do more if needed at a policy meeting next Tuesday.

The conservative government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison is also under pressure to come up with fresh stimulus at its Oct. 6 federal budget as the outbreak in Melbourne clouds sentiment nationally.

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

Major blast heard all over Paris and nearby suburbs, source unclear

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Encouraged G20 members to enhance strategies to produce renewable energy: Suresh Prabhu

BJP MP Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday took part in the third G20 Sherpas virtual meeting and encouraged members to enhance strategies to produce renewable energy. We focussed on the need of renewable energy and encouraged G20 members to enhance...

Security tight in Hong Kong ahead of expected banned China national day protest

Security was tight in Hong Kong early on Thursday with police vans dotting the streets ahead of an expected China national day march by pro-democracy protesters, despite authorities banning the demonstration.Groups of officers in riot gear ...

Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G go official: Specs, price and availability

Google has finally launched the much-awaited Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G smartphones. Both the 5G-enabled phones run the latest Android 11 OS and are powered by the Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform.As for the pricing and availability, Pixel 5 is...

American to furlough 19,000 as clock runs out on airlines

American Airlines will begin furloughing 19,000 employees on Thursday after lawmakers and the White House failed to agree on a broad pandemic-relief package that includes more federal aid for airlines. CEO Doug Parker said Wednesday night t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020