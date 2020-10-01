Left Menu
NTPC Group clocks 13.3 pc growth in power generation in July-Sept quarter

NTPC coal stations have maintained high plant availability of 94.21 per during April to September 2020, as against 90.26 per cent during the same period last year, demonstrating high levels of operational excellence, the statement said. With a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW, NTPC Group has 70 power stations comprising 24 coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 1 hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 subsidiary & JV power stations..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 11:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

State-run power giant NTPC on Thursday said its power generation including joint ventures and subsidiaries rose 13.3 percent to 77.92 billion units during the July-September quarter this year. "NTPC Group companies recorded double-digit growth of 13.3 percent in generation at 77.92 billion units in 2nd Quarter from July to September 2020, compared to the same period last year," a company statement said.

During the first half of the current financial year, from April to September 2020, the power generation of NTPC Group companies stood at 145.87 billion units, higher by 0.4 percent than the same period last year. NTPC coal stations have maintained high plant availability of 94.21 per during April to September 2020, as against 90.26 percent during the same period last year, demonstrating high levels of operational excellence, the statement said.

With a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW, NTPC Group has 70 power stations comprising 24 coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 1 hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 subsidiary & JV power stations.

