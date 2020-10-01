Droom acquires Visiolab Ideas to enhance customer vehicle research, buying experience

Online automobile e-commerce platform Droom on Thursday said it has acquired augmented reality startup Visiolab Ideas. The size of the deal was not disclosed by the company

With the acquisition, the company will leverage augmented and virtual reality in addition to tools using artificial intelligence, to offer new products and solutions for automobile commerce, Droom said in a statement. Droom will provide a live virtual tour of vehicles to customers who can experience it in 3D, it added. Both co-founders of Visiolab Ideas will join the Droom team, the company said

"This acquisition will further enhance our capabilities in offering delightful customer experiences and a completely online vehicle buying experience," Droom Chief Strategy Officer Akshay Singh said.