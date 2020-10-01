Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jio Platforms receives Rs 2,624 cr from Intel Capital, Qualcomm Ventures

"We hereby inform that, Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of the company, received the subscription amounts today from the following investors and allotted equity shares to them," RIL said in a late evening filing on Wednesday. RIL had earlier said that Qualcomm Ventures' investment would deepen the ties between Qualcomm and Jio Platforms to support the latter on its journey to rollout advanced 5G infrastructure and services for Indian customers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 16:33 IST
Jio Platforms receives Rs 2,624 cr from Intel Capital, Qualcomm Ventures

Reliance Industries' subsidiary Jio Platforms has received subscription amount of Rs 2,624.5 crore from Intel Capital and Qualcomm Ventures, according to a regulatory filing. The subscription amount of Rs 1,894.5 crore has come in from Intel Capital for 0.39 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, and Rs 730 crore came from Qualcomm Asia Pacific for 0.15 per cent stake.

The fund infusion by Intel Capital and Qualcomm Ventures into Jio Platforms was announced in July this year. "We hereby inform that, Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of the company, received the subscription amounts today from the following investors and allotted equity shares to them," RIL said in a late evening filing on Wednesday.

RIL had earlier said that Qualcomm Ventures' investment would deepen the ties between Qualcomm and Jio Platforms to support the latter on its journey to rollout advanced 5G infrastructure and services for Indian customers. Announcing Intel Capital's investment, it had said that Intel Capital invests globally in innovative companies with a focus on disruptive technology areas like cloud computing, artificial intelligence and 5G – opportunities where Jio is also innovating and investing for growth.

In all, Jio Platforms - that houses India's youngest but largest telecom firm Jio and apps - has raised about Rs 1,52,056 crore from thirteen investors, including Facebook, Google, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton, Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, Intel Capital and Qualcomm Ventures, for a total consideration of 32.9 per cent stake. Jio Platforms is a next-generation technology platform focused on providing quality and affordable digital services across the country.

It has made significant investments across its digital ecosystem, backed by technologies spanning broadband connectivity, smart devices, cloud and edge computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, augmented and mixed reality and blockchain..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Vatican releases financial figures, says it may have been swindled

The Vatican on Thursday released its most detailed-ever financial figures and, as it comes under scrutiny by the faithful over financial scandals, said it might have been swindled in some of its investment deals.The Vatican economy minister...

EXCLUSIVE-Volkswagen draws up plans to carve out Lamborghini - sources

Volkswagen is drawing up plans to carve out Lamborghini and has sounded out bankers and potential investors about listing the Italian sports car maker on the stock market, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.They said the Germ...

MSP will be hiked continuously in coming years: Rajnath Singh

Seeking to allay concerns of farmers over a new set of laws amid continuing protests by some parties, senior union minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday assured the farm community that the MSP minimum support price will not only stay, it will ...

NLC India decommissions first thermal power station-I

NLC India has decommissioned its vintage 600MW Thermal Power Station-I TPS-I with the withdrawal of the last unit from service on September 30 as part of the companys planned phase out process. ..we wish to inform that as part of retirement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020