REC sets Rs 35k crore revenue target for 2020-21

The MoU was signed by CMD REC Sanjeev Kumar Gupta and PFC CMD Ravinder Singh Dhillon. The company said REC is confident to meet these targets in the excellent category despite the ongoing pandemic. Revenue from operations for the quarter was Rs 8,421 crore, which is indicative of the achievement of set targets by year-end.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 17:54 IST
State-owned REC Ltd on Thursday said it is eyeing a revenue target of Rs 35,000 crore for the current fiscal, 17.5 per cent higher than 2019-20. "Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) has finalised ambitious targets for REC Ltd in the ongoing financial year. The revenue target for FY2021 has been set at Rs 35,000 crore, up by 17.5 per cent from the previous year achievement," a company statement said.

Operating profit margin target has been set at 28 per cent as against 23.23 per cent achieved in the previous year, and target for parameter 'PAT (profit after tax) as a percentage of average net worth' has been set at 17 per cent as against 14.05 per cent achieved last year, the statement added. The MoU was signed by CMD REC Sanjeev Kumar Gupta and PFC CMD Ravinder Singh Dhillon.

The company said REC is confident to meet these targets in the excellent category despite the ongoing pandemic. A major boost is expected from the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" scheme for state utilities, whereby the REC is expected to provide Rs 45,000 crore of loan assistance this year, and also the thrust to financing large renewable energy projects where sanctions during the first quarter itself have surpassed the assistance provided in the previous year, it added.

Further, during the first quarter of 2020-21, REC has achieved an all-time high profit of Rs 1,839 crore. Revenue from operations for the quarter was Rs 8,421 crore, which is indicative of the achievement of set targets by year-end. The MoU has been a standard performance measure for all CPSEs and the REC has been delivering exemplary performances for the last several years, the company said.

